The Detroit Pistons have been one of the biggest surprises in the league thus far in the 2024-25 season. Not much was expected out of them especially after all they could muster last season was a pitiful 14-68 record that involved the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. But that level of putridity is nothing but a thing of the past now, as the Pistons moved to 31-26 on the season after outlasting the Atlanta Hawks, 148-143, in a barnburner of a game on Sunday night.

Cade Cunningham, in particular, continues to justify his All-Star inclusion and, in fact, he could be well on his way to an All-NBA nod. In the Pistons' high-octane victory, Cunningham was as brilliant as ever, putting up 38 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists — bumping up his averages to 25.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists through 52 contests.

The Pistons star is certainly justified in talking his smack right now, as his game has been doing enough of the talking for him all throughout this excellent 2024-25 campaign of his.

“Just hot. I mean, sending doubles past halfcourt? I told you. What I said earlier? ‘Don't touch me. I'm sizzling,'” Cunningham said in his postgame interview that featured a cameo from Malik Beasley, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Cunningham was indeed sizzling, and he torched the Hawks to the tune of 14-24 shooting from the field that included a torrid 7-10 showing from beyond the arc. This was already an impressive enough performance on its own, but for Cunningham to do it against someone as lauded defensively as Dyson Daniels? Now that might be the sign that the Pistons star has truly arrived as one of the most consistent stars in today's NBA.

What separates the superstars from the stars is their ability to play at a dominant level every single night. And the Pistons star appears to be getting there with each passing day.

It's scary hours for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons

Some brilliant philosopher once said that patience may be bitter, but its fruit is sweet. That much is true, especially in the Pistons' case. They had to endure so much adversity, but now, they have a legitimate superstar leading the way for them in Cade Cunningham and a blossoming supporting cast ready to take the next step.

If the season were to end today, the Pistons will make the playoffs as the six-seed, facing the New York Knicks. Now, their inexperience may be their undoing come postseason time, but with Detroit hitting their stride, they are not a team to be taken lightly.