Stephen Curry was back in action for the Golden State Warriors against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Wednesday after sitting out their previous game due to a knee injury.

Without Curry, the Warriors were crushed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-83, at Target Center on Monday. Golden State also played without Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Jonathan Kuminga.

Unfortunately for the Jazz, the 37-year-old Curry was in fine form. His first bucket was a three-pointer, surpassing Paul Pierce for 19th place on the all-time scoring list, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

With this make, Stephen Curry passed Paul Pierce for 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. https://t.co/Glxjf7KkEG — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 29, 2026

It was only appropriate that Curry climbed the ladder on a swish from beyond the arc.

The Warriors outscored the Jazz in the first quarter, 34-24, with Curry contributing eight points.

While he is mostly known for his shooting, it could be argued that the four-time champion is a flat-out scorer, as he could burn opponents in limitless ways. Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are the only active players in the top 20 of the all-time scoring list.

If he stays healthy, he could go as high as 12th place by season's end, leapfrogging over Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson, and Hakeem Olajuwon, among others.

But in the meantime, Curry will focus on resuscitating Golden State's campaign. With Butler sidelined for the rest of the way, the two-time MVP will have to do even heavier lifting.

The Warriors are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 26-22 record. They are 6-4 in their last 10 outings.