May 1, 2025 at 6:14 PM ET

The Golden State Warriors have watched Stephen Curry shoot the basketball with an ailing thumb. Curry himself has tried dodging questions about his thumb. Yet Charles Barkley is in disbelief over seeing the image of Curry's injury during the NBA playoffs.

The NBA legend and analyst reacted to the pic of Curry's swollen finger. The swelling is at the middle on his right.

Barkley demanded the NBA on TNT broadcast place the image back up. He couldn't tell if Curry's thumb looked normal.

“Is that his real thumb?…That don't even look like a human hand…That doesn't look like a human thumb,” Barkley quipped.

"Is that his real thumb?… That don't even look like a human hand… That doesn't look like a human thumb." Charles Barkley on Steph Curry's swollen thumb 😬 (via @NBAonTNT)

Curry remains in the lineup for a Warriors team one win away from sealing a second round appearance.

Are Rockets targeting Stephen Curry during Rockets series?

Another dilemma arose for Curry and the Warriors. Curry issued a blunt demand toward referees in this series with the Houston Rockets.

There are claims Rocket players are targeting Curry's thumb — with Dillon Brooks named as one. Curry sounded un-worried about the state of his thumb. However, he pleaded the officials should call this game fair via 95.7 FM The Game.

“You don’t think about it, and if it’s a foul, they should call it,” Curry said. “That’s it. If it's a foul, they should call it.”

Brooks himself gave a more startling answer once asked if he's attacking Curry's injury.

“I've been playing the game… If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time,” Brooks said postgame. “So whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.”

Brooks' Rockets held off elimination on Wednesday, rolling to the 131-116 victory inside the Toyota Center. Curry got bottled to 13 points in 23 minutes. Moses Moody led the Warriors with 25 points. Brooks finished with 24 on the night. Fred VanVleet led Houston with 26. Game six is set for Friday inside the Chase Center.