Stephen Curry is nearing the end of his career; he might still be playing at a very high level, but he's already 37 years of age and has shown some signs of slowing down. And when a star of Curry's caliber is at this point of his career, talks about his legacy and where he stands on the all-time totem pole are inevitable. With that, WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Sue Bird gave her take on where the Warriors star's place is among the greatest to ever play the sport.

On ESPN's special broadcast of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament featuring Bird and Diana Taurasi, they had Jalen Suggs as a guest and asked him who the most challenging matchup he's had to deal with in the NBA. Suggs mentioned the Warriors star, prompting Bird to say that Curry must be mentioned among the greatest to ever do it — a debate that mostly revolves around LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

“He should be up there with LeBron and Jordan,” Bird said, via NBA on ESPN on X (formerly Twitter).

"[Steph Curry] should be up there with LeBron and Jordan."@S10Bird and @DianaTaurasi react to @jalensuggs saying Steph Curry is one of the most challenging matchups he's had in the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/eoOw401grn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Curry has changed the way the game of basketball is being played, and he's as big of a serial winner as there is in today's NBA. He led the Warriors to four championships and he's an offensive system all unto himself. He elevates his teammates with his sheer gravitational pull, and when given the right weapons, Golden State is always in the title conversation.

In terms of longevity and statistical accomplishments, James stands in a league of his own. Jordan's undefeated run in the NBA Finals sets him apart as well. But Curry, in terms of winning impact, has had as great of a career as any of his peers.

Stephen Curry has off-night in Warriors loss vs. Rockets

Stephen Curry has a career that warrants GOAT consideration, but even players of his caliber suffer through horrid shooting nights. On Sunday, Curry did not have it, as he put up just three points on a dreadful 1-10 shooting night in a 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Curry was being hounded by the Rockets' army of long and quick defenders all night long, and this is the kind of respect that only a player of the Warriors star's caliber warrants. There may not be a more frightening player to face in the NBA than Curry when he catches fire, and the way he stretches opposing defenses has been at the center of the Warriors' dynastic run over the past decade or so.