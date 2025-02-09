Jimmy Butler made a significant change to his jersey number when he switched from No. 22 to No. 10. He had his reasons behind the decision.

Ahead of his debut with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Butler made a post on Instagram. It had a photo that shows him and star players across multiple sports donning the No. 10. It includes the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Ronaldinho, James Rodriguez, and Tim Hardaway among others.

“Joining the tens,” Butler wrote in the post caption, referring to the aforementioned players who wore the number.

How Jimmy Butler performed in Warriors debut

Jimmy Butler has showcased plenty of promise in his debut with the Golden State Warriors.

In 29 minutes of action, Butler finished with a stat line of 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. He also dished out four assists and grabbed a pair of rebounds.

This allowed the Warriors to blow out the Chicago Bulls 132-111 on Saturday. The Bulls had a 69-55 lead at halftime, but Golden State responded with a 42-point boom in the third quarter to take the momentum and never look back.

Stephen Curry benefitted from Butler's presence, shooting lights out from downtown. He put up 34 points, six assists and five rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting from three. Quinten Post had 18 points, Brandin Podziemski provided 16 points and seven assists, while Buddy Hield scored 14 points.

Golden State improved to 26-26 on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns and 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks.

Following Saturday's win/loss to the Bulls, the Warriors will regroup for their next matchup. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.