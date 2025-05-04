Ahead of a crucial Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, Charles Barkley said that he doesn't think Stephen Curry can have a big game.

“I don't think he's capable of getting 50,” Barkley said.

"I don't think he's capable of getting 50" 😳 Chuck thinks Steph is too worn down to go big tonight

The last time Curry was in a Game 7? It was 2023 against the Sacramento Kings. He was on the Kings' home floor and dropped 50 points. Funny enough, there were plenty who doubted him then, and still doubt now.

The baby-faced assassin did whatever he wanted. He stunned the Sacramento fanbase and can do the same on Sunday in Houston.

However, there's a major difference between that 2023 and the 2025 team.

Jimmy Butler.

The latter has shown an ability to take over in games as well. This might allow Curry to not have to exert all of his energy into scoring.

Still, Curry will do whatever he can to win. If that means scoring a high amount of points, then he'll do that. If it's getting his other teammates open, that's what he'll do.

Charles Barkley doesn't think Warriors' Stephen Curry has it

After all, Curry dropped 36 points in the Warriors Game 3 win. He's shown that he is capable of the big games. Not to mention, the Rockets haven't had much of an answer for him this series.

However, in Game 5, they limited Curry to 13 points on 33% shooting from the field. He was also a -19 in the box score.

Still, he's shown a consistent ability to carry the Warriors and put them on his back. The funny thing is that other teams know what he will do, and he does it anyway.

Sometimes, there's no stopping Curry.

Could Sunday's Game 7 be that?

Possibly.

After hearing Barkley's comments, that might be all Curry needs to unlock that diabolical side. If that's the case, the Rockets might be in for a rude awakening from the Chef if he decides to cook a Michelin Star meal in Houston.