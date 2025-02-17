Draymond Green may have spilled some breaking news while he was on broadcast during All-Star Weekend, saying that he was offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when he retires.

“I've already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I'm done, you think Imma suck,” Green asked Candace Parker when he made the statement that he may not enjoy coaching as much as playing.

“I think I could be a good coach. I don't wanna be,” Green continued.

After the All-Star game, Green's former teammate, Kevin Durant, was asked what he thought about the Golden State Warriors forward being a coach.

“I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach,” Durant said. “I think he'd be a better head coach than he would be a TV analyst, and he's pretty good at that. I just think he loves being on the floor, he loves teaching, and he loves the competitive nature of competing on the court. I think if he would go into TV, he would just be clawing and itching to get back on the floor.”

Everyone sees the passion that Green plays with when he's on the floor, and that could translate to him being a head coach. He also seems like he's been a good mentor to some of the young players on the Warriors, and those types of things go a long way when becoming a coach.

Draymond Green criticizes new All-Star Game format

While Draymond Green was on the broadcast, he also had time to share his honest thoughts on the new All-Star game format, which he was not a fan of. When asked how he would rank it on a scale of 1-10, he said, “A zero. It sucks. Awful.”

Green didn't like that the Rising Stars were able to play on the day that All-Stars worked hard to get to for the season, and how the format only has a target score of 40 points.

“You work all year to be an All-Star and you get to play up to 40 and then you’re done. This is so unfair to Victor Wembanyama who just took this game seriously. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who just took this game really seriously. When you talk about chasing the points records — Melo, Kobe, and all the guys we’ve had. They don’t get the opportunity to do that with this game,” Green said.

Green has a point, and there were other players who shared that they weren't very big on the format. It will be interesting to see if the league gets back in the lab to make some changes to the experience.