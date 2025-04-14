Draymond Green isn't concerned about the Golden State Warriors' aging star core ahead of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Green and the Warriors are coming off a 124-119 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. This resulted in the team missing a chance to secure an automatic playoff spot, having to settle for a place in the Play-In Tournament instead.

Green reflected on the loss after the game. He said that he and the squad will be fine as they don't have to worry about back-to-backs in the postseason. He also had fun with some “senior citizen” jokes.

“We’ll be fine. Playoffs, you're playing no back-to-backs or anything like that so just got to get there. We'll be alright. We’re not senior citizens. We’re high-level basketball players. … We've been training all year for this. No disrespect to the senior citizens, by the way. We love our senior citizens.”

What's next for Draymond Green, Warriors

It is unfortunate for Draymond Green and the Warriors to have missed a chance to secure a spot in the top six of the West bracket. However, they must move forward and bounce back if they were to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Green had an all-around performance throughout the regular season while being a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He produced 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and a block per game after 68 appearances. He shot 42.2% from the field, including 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Golden State finished with a 48-34 record on the season, finishing seventh in the Western Conference standings. They averaged 113.7 points on 45% shooting overall, including 36.3% from downtown. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 3.4 points per game.

The Warriors will prepare for their matchup in the Play-In Tournament, being the hosts. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday for the seventh seed. If they lose, they will face the winner between the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks for the eighth and final seed.

Having gone 0-3 in Play-In matchups, their matchup against the Grizzlies presents a chance to get some payback. Memphis ended their playoff hopes in the 2020-21 postseason, paving the way for an intriguing showdown on Tuesday.