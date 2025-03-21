Draymond Green has always been known as one of the better defenders in the league, and late in the season, he's been making a case for the Defensive Player of the Year. Green has the second-best odds right now according to SportsBooks, and he's been on a tear on that side of the ball for the past few weeks.

Green does not have a problem vouching for himself in any situation, and that's what he did on his podcast as he made the case for himself winning the award.

“I think for me just never being a liability in any situation,” Green said. “No matter what the situation is for me defensively I’m fit for it. I think if there’s anything that separates me from the rest of the guys, which by the way, Evan Mobley, incredible defender, has incredible tools, incredible length, great shot blocker. Dyson Daniels incredible defender. What he’s doing on the steals front, you’ve got to take your hat off to him. Trip (Jaren Jackson Jr.) my young fella, incredible defender, what he does defending the rim is special.

“I think for me personally, I protect the rim, I can guard the pick and roll, I can trap the pick and roll and still guard my man without help, which I think is a skill that I have in the NBA that I don’t think anyone else possesses.”

Green can legitimately guard every position on the floor, and he's shown it throughout his entire career. With Mobley having a nice lead in the odds, it might be too late for Green to jump him, but there's no doubt his resume speaks for itself.

Draymond Green makes a case for himself to win DPOY

After a strong defensive performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Green felt like he should be in the conversation for DPOY.

“Obviously, if we keep winning and close this year out strong, most definitely,” Green said via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “I look around the league and don't see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don't see many players completely throwing off an entire team's offense the way I do. One thousand percent.

“Especially with Wemby [the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama] going down, seemed like he had it won. And now it is right there. So 1 million percent I have a case, and I will continue to build that case for these next 13 games. Tonight was a prime example of that.”

Green has familiarity with the award, winning in 2017 while leading the league in steals that year. He's also been a runner-up for the award three times during his career. It's obvious he knows what it takes to win the award, but the pool is full of talent now with Mobley, Jackson, and Daniels.