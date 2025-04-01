The Golden State Warriors have been a machine when both Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry have been in the lineup. The Warriors currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference, a half-game above the dreaded play-in line.

One common complaint about the modern NBA has been the seemingly uniform style of play between virtually all of the league's teams, with a heavy reliance on three pointers. Recently, Curry broke down why he doesn't necessarily see this to be the case.

“I think everybody looks at a stat sheet and you look at 3s taken, and compare that to the late 2010s, or early 2000s, and go ‘Yeah, that’s different,'” Curry said, per David Aldridge of The Athletic. “On the whole, OKC, Denver, L.A., Memphis, there’s definitely variance there. Teams know how to create advantages and use their talent appropriately. Like, watch us and the Lakers, it’s totally different. It’s like us and Houston back in the day. It’s the exact same vibe.”

Curry's comments echoed sentiments relayed by Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on the subject.

“A lot of the young teams that aren’t winning, they run down, take a lot of 3s, and that’s what they’re teaching. But they may have a bigger purpose later, if you know what I’m saying,” said Rivers. “But the good teams? You know exactly how they play — ball movement, attack, get to the free throw line, make 3s. Take the right shot. It’s an absolute difference when you watch. And you feel it in the games you play.”

Curry has been one of the figureheads of the NBA's current three-point revolution, having proven that a jump-shooting team can indeed win a championship (or four of them) during his run with the Warriors.

While teams' reliance on the three-point shot may look the same, there is absolutely a marked difference between how teams like, say the Warriors and the Boston Celtics run their offense, even if the outputs are similar.

The Warriors will next take the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 1.