May 11, 2025 at 12:08 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors came with “strength in numbers” Saturday. Chase Center flooded with Warriors fans, all attempting to rattle Anthony Edwards and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fans of the Dubs left the arena in disbelief. While others couldn't believe the collapse at the hands of Edwards and the T-Wolves.

Edwards delivered 36 points, while Julius Randle produced a triple double as Minnesota brought the “Wolf Energy” in San Francisco, winning 102-97 to take the 2-1 lead in these NBA playoffs.

The Timberwolves handle the Warriors with care as they take a 2-1 series lead 🔥 Anthony Edwards:

36 points

4 rebounds

13-of-28 FG Julius Randle:

24 points

10 rebounds

12 assists

Golden State fell apart even with a surprise performer stepping up. Jonathan Kuminga executed an epic block of Jaden McDaniels and got an and-1 off Rudy Gobert. All before leaving the game dropping 30 points.

Game 3 got set up with significant advantages for Golden State. Even without Stephen Curry in the lineup. Draymond Green also earned a chance at redemption from Game 2, by playing in front of his home crowd.

Green fouled out before Game 3 ended, however. Kuminga's effort wasn't enough. And fans went online to express their disbelief.

Reactions surface for Warriors falling to Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

The posts sprouted after Golden State fell. Including from Bay Area media.

“Couldn't get it done,” Warriors on NBC posted on X. The outlet also showed Curry burying his head watching the Warriors fall apart.

NBA memes even ripped Warriors fans for “not being serious.” As the account took a picture of a couple right behind Jimmy Butler.

Warrior fans are not serious 😭

Sirius XM radio personality David Shepard praised Edwards' night. While also dropping a truth bomb on the Curry-less Warriors.

“Anthony Edwards showed you on Saturday why he's the best player in this series vs the Warriors. Incredible Game with 36 points (28 in second half) Not a fair fight for Golden State without Steph Curry, BUT credit the T-Wolves for withstanding a career game from Jonathan Kuminga!” Shepard posted.

CBS Sports analyst Katie Mox was one not impressed with Green's performance. Saying “Draymond is the most frustrating player” on her X account.

Even NBA analyst for The Athletic Tony Jones ripped Green. Saying how Randle fried him not once, but twice in a subsequent tweet of his.

Worse for Warriors fans? Edwards threw down a fiery dunk that became a poster shot. He scored his 36 points in 44 minutes.

Golden State now must wait until Monday to draw even with the T-Wolves.