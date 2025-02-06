Just a few days after the shocking Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers trade, the NBA was at it again, this time with a bombshell Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors trade. While official details are not fully confirmed yet, what is 100 percent certain is Butler will be teaming up with Stephen Curry in the Bay. Following the initial news of the trade, Butler took to social media with a six-word post.

Following the trade to the Warriors, Jimmy Butler reacted immediately on social media. He posted, ‘welcome to the wild wild west,’ in a message that had fans going nuts. A few Warriors fans welcomed Butler to the team.

Others, such as Heat fans, were more somber and thanked Butler for his time in Miami.

And yet others found humor in the fact that Butler had the social media post ready to go immediately after the trade news broke, seemingly confirming Butler knew he was going to be traded to the Western Conference.

In any case, the Warriors have another star player as they hope to turn around their season.

In the days leading up the trade deadline, the Warriors were a team mentioned in plenty of trade rumors as a team looking for a potentially big move. The Warriors were linked to Kevin Durant in one of the most wild trade rumors out there, but Durant reportedly had no desire to return to the team where he won two championships.

Enter Butler. While it’s still unclear how much the Warriors will benefit from this trade, what was clear was maintaining their current trajectory was not working. The Warriors started off the 2024-25 season at 12-3, but have struggled to find any consistency since then.

They’re hoping that Butler is the key to reigniting the team, not just this season but for the next couple of years. In the immediate aftermath of the trade, Butler agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Warriors.