Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry reached 4,000 career three-pointers in a 130-104 win against the Sacramento Kings, which sparked a reaction from Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James. The all-time leading three-point shooter became the first NBA player to make 4,000 threes throughout his career. Curry received the stamp of approval from James on social media.

James congratulated Curry for his unpreceded feat on his X, formerly Twitter.

“4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!! Congrats, my brother!!” James wrote, accompanying it with fire emojis.

"I felt the energy, it was special" ❤️@StephenCurry30 talked with @ALaForce about reaching the 4K 3-PT miilestone at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/lCFTD5yna1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

After winning a gold medal for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, LeBron James revealed the accomplishment brought him and Curry closer together as friends. Therefore, it didn’t come as a surprise to see LeBron be one of the first to congratulate the NBA’s greatest three-point shooter. As Curry continues to climb the NBA history books for most threes ever, it’ll be interesting to see how high he climbs between now and the end of his Hall of Fame career.

Stephen Curry’s reaction to making 4,000 threes for Warriors

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry made history in front of his fans at the Chase Center on Thursday night. After beating the Sacramento Kings 130-104, Curry and the Warriors extended their winning streak to six.

After the game, Curry discussed what the special night meant to him, per NBA on TNT’s X, formerly Twitter.

“It was a special moment, obviously to do it at home,” Curry said. “The 2,974 record in New York was great because it was an unbelievable environment at Madison Square [Garden], but to do it in front of the home fans, it was a weird game. I didn’t get many attempts. Then, in the third [quarter], I felt the energy; it was special.”

Curry finished with a modest 11 points and five assists. Draymond Green’s 23 points led eight Warriors players in double figures.