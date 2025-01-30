A career-best night for MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a career-high 52 points on Wednesday night, was spoiled by the Golden State Warriors, who upset the West-leading Thunder 116-109. Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Dubs with 27 points, it was two-time MVP Stephen Curry who scored 17 of his 21 points to help Golden State overcome a 10-point halftime deficit.

Anyone who has paid close attention to the illustrious career of Stephen Curry will tell you that a 21-point night is rather pedestrian for a player who is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of his, or any generation. But Curry is nearly 37 years old, and Father Time is no doubt gaining on him. And while that means Peak Curry may be in the rearview mirror, so are plenty of NBA legends whom Curry has passed on his way up the mountain.

Take for example Ray Allen, who held the NBA's three-point title for over ten years before Curry surpassed, and eventually obliterated his mark. Well, on Wednesday night, Allen had to watch Curry pass him by yet again, this time on the NBA's all-time scoring list. And Steph not only shouted-out one of his idols, but recognized that to earn a distinction like this one, it means he's a little long in the tooth.

Gray hairs and all, Curry remains the league's greatest shooter and culture-setter, even if he's not as prolific as he was during his prime. Next up on the NBA's scoring list is Hall of Fame big man Patrick Ewing, who is 301 points ahead of Curry for 26th all-time. Curry is also just 485 points away from joining the 25,000 point club.