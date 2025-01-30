Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 52 points, the Golden State Warriors still overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 116-109 at Chase Center on Wednesday. Golden State pulled ahead late with game-winning shots and strong defense, ending Oklahoma City’s three-game winning streak at Chase Center.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated early, scoring 17 points in the first 8:10 and finishing the first quarter with 21. He shot 16-for-29 from the field and 18-for-21 from the free-throw line. His 52 points were two short of his career-high 54, set against the Utah Jazz a week earlier. He also added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 39 minutes. He scored five straight points late in the first half and had eight of Oklahoma City’s final 11 before halftime, helping the Thunder take a 58-48 lead at the break.

Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 27 points, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 5-for-9 from three-point range. He played a game-high 39 minutes and recorded a +14 plus-minus. Wiggins kept the Warriors in the game early with a buzzer-beating three to end the first half, then sealed the win with a contested triple from the right corner with 1:23 remaining.

Stephen Curry, returning after resting against Utah, started cold, missing his first five shots. He finished with 21 points, scoring 17 in the second half. He shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc, including three deep makes from beyond 30 feet in the fourth quarter. With this performance, he made history as Curry surpassed Ray Allen for 27th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (24,505 points).

Kevon Looney had a season-high 18 points off the bench and recorded a season-best four blocks. He led the Warriors’ center rotation with 25 minutes and posted a +14 plus-minus. Gary Payton II added 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, nine rebounds, and went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. He capped the game with a poster dunk over 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Warriors will continue their homestand against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, while the Thunder return home to face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.