The Golden State Warriors enter the 2025-26 NBA season standing at a precarious crossroads. On one hand, their core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler remains intact, with enough championship pedigree to believe that one more run at glory is still possible.

Meanwhile, the signing of veteran big man Al Horford and the long-awaited resolution of Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation add some intrigue, but this Warriors team is once again leaning on the brilliance of their franchise icon, Curry. At 37 years old, and turning 38 before the season concludes, Curry’s future is under more scrutiny than ever. Yet if history has taught us anything, it is that counting him out often leads to regret.

Curry’s statistical consistency throughout his career is staggering. Across 1,026 career games, he has averaged 24.7 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field, with a 42.3% mark from three-point range and over 91% from the free-throw line. His resume already places him firmly among the greatest players in NBA history, but his ambitions are not satisfied by past glory.

After a second-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, Curry and the Warriors are determined to push back against the idea that their window has closed. Here are three bold predictions for Stephen Curry’s 2025-26 campaign.

Steph Curry will lead the NBA in 3-pointers again

Even at 37, Curry remains the single greatest shooter the game has ever seen. The mechanics, footwork, and rhythm that have defined his career are still intact, and despite nagging injuries last season, including the hamstring issue that derailed Golden State’s playoff hopes, his efficiency did not meaningfully dip. In 2024-25, Curry averaged 24.5 points per game while shooting 39.7% from deep on 11.2 attempts per contest. That level of production is not only elite but comparable to his prime years.

With the Warriors’ roster leaning heavily on older veterans, the offensive burden will fall squarely on Curry’s shoulders yet again. Al Horford provides floor spacing and leadership in the frontcourt, but he is not the kind of offensive engine who can shift defenses.

Jonathan Kuminga’s new deal reflects the team’s belief in his growth, but he remains more of an athletic complement than a primary scorer. Jimmy Butler, acquired at last year’s deadline, is a fierce competitor, but his offensive consistency wavers with age.

That leaves Curry, once again, as the most reliable creator of space and points. With defenses forced to respect Butler’s isolation play and Kuminga’s rim pressure, Curry may see more clean looks than he did last year. His ability to run off screens, relocate, and pull up from 30 feet continues to be unmatched.

If Curry plays 65 to 70 games this season, he has a legitimate shot at reclaiming the three-point crown, a title he has held a record seven times in his career. Given his track record, it is bold but not unreasonable to predict that Curry will once again sit atop the leaderboard in made threes by season’s end, further cementing his reputation as the league’s most prolific long-range weapon.

Curry will reclaim MVP-level form

At first glance, predicting an MVP-type season from a 37-year-old might sound far-fetched. Yet Curry has defied conventional wisdom at every stage of his career. When he won the unanimous MVP in 2016, his blend of scoring efficiency and volume was considered revolutionary. Nearly a decade later, while he may not post 30 points per game, Curry has shown the ability to control games with his gravity, spacing, and leadership.

The Warriors’ success this season will depend largely on whether Curry can elevate his performance to something resembling his peak. With an offense that has struggled with inconsistency in recent years, his shooting brilliance could be the difference between Golden State being a middle-of-the-pack playoff team and a genuine contender.

If Curry pushes his scoring back toward the 27-28 point range, maintains his trademark efficiency, and keeps the Warriors firmly in the top half of the Western Conference, his case for MVP consideration would be undeniable.

It is also important to note that the narrative often shapes MVP voting as much as numbers do. Voters love storylines, and a resurgent Warriors squad led by a 37-year-old Curry defying the odds would be one of the season’s most compelling tales. While Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Anthony Edwards may enter as favorites, Curry’s stature in the league means that any elite campaign will naturally generate MVP buzz.

Bold as it may be, predicting Curry to re-insert himself into the MVP conversation is not entirely unrealistic, especially if Golden State exceeds expectations.

Curry will lead the Warriors back to the West Finals

The Warriors’ playoff journey in 2025 was bittersweet. The midseason acquisition of Jimmy Butler reinvigorated the squad and gave them an edge, but Curry’s injury in the second round against Minnesota exposed the fragility of this aging roster. Now, with Horford and Kuminga in the fold for the long haul, Golden State’s rotation feels more stable.

The health of Curry, however, remains the single most decisive factor in their postseason hopes.

Curry has always found a way to raise his game when the lights are brightest. His playoff averages over the years: 26.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game, underscore his ability to translate regular-season excellence into postseason dominance. The Warriors are unlikely to finish the season as the West’s top seed, but they have the experience and championship DNA to cause chaos in the playoffs.

With Curry orchestrating the offense, Butler providing defensive toughness, and veterans like Horford and Draymond Green steadying the ship, Golden State could very well make a deep run.

A return to the Western Conference Finals would be a significant achievement for a team many believe is on its last legs. It would also represent Curry’s unrelenting determination to extend the dynasty’s life cycle. In a Western Conference filled with young stars and deep rosters, predicting the Warriors to reach the conference finals is indeed bold.

But if Curry avoids the injury bug and maintains his efficiency, Golden State has enough pedigree to surprise the doubters once again.

The 2025-26 season could be Stephen Curry’s last great stand as the centerpiece of a championship-caliber team. With the Warriors’ roster aging and the league’s younger stars eager to seize control, the odds appear stacked against Golden State. Yet Curry has spent his career turning improbable predictions into reality.

Whether it’s reclaiming the three-point crown, forcing his way into the MVP race, or leading the Warriors to another conference finals, Curry’s brilliance remains the franchise’s greatest weapon. Bold predictions often feel risky, but with Stephen Curry, betting on the extraordinary has become the norm.