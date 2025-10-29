The Golden State Warriors have exceeded expectations at the start of the season and are currently 4-1 up after their latest victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. It is indeed all fun and games for the Warriors’ core as things stand, and that seems to have extended to the press conferences as well.

Earlier in the post-match conference, a reporter had used the word ‘exotic’ to refer to some of the lineups Steve Kerr went with during the game. After initially pointing it out humorously, Stephen Curry used the term to explain how the season has begun for his team.

“Feel pretty good. This is pretty crazy, hectic schedule. Some would say an exotic start to the season.” Steph still having fun with this 😂 https://t.co/ciEq8CoNOP pic.twitter.com/TMwTnRIm5Q — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Feels pretty good. For the most part this is pretty dense, crazy hectic schedule. Some would say an exotic start to the season,” he said, before talking about a “scratch” he had picked up during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers, per clips posted on X by 95.7 The Game.

“I had a scratch earlier from the Laker game, I don’t remember what game, it looked worse than it felt,” Curry continued. Earlier, Curry had hilariously exclaimed when a Brazilian reporter used the word ‘exotic’ to some of the lineups the Warriors used.

“Ooohhh… Is that because he (Gui) is Brazilian?” he had responded to a room full of laughter. The reporter, who initially wanted to know what led to the Warriors playing a unique lineup that included two bigs, corrected himself and used the word ‘unconventional’ to get his question across.

Curry however, pulled out a samba dance and even exclaimed “intriguing” in a similar accent.

“Uhh, what was the question?” he eventually asked, before answering.

Curry claimed that Steve Kerr and the coaching staff had already been trying a range of different things during practice, which they eventually tried out in the game against the Denver Nuggets. Regardless, fans will be happy with how things have worked out as the combinations undoubtedly seem to be working, something Curry was also delighted about.