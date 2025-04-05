When Stephen Curry dropped 52 points for the Golden State Warriors, some thought it would be for one game. However, like many, head coach Steve Kerr witnessed the sustained success.

Over three games, Curry dropped a combined 125 points. In the 118-104 win over the Denver Nuggets, the point guard dropped 36 points. Following the game, Kerr said via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter) how Curry continues to amaze him.

Kerr on Steph scoring 125 points in three games in four nights: "In three different cities at 37. He looked so fast out there tonight… Just incredible what he does out there considering how much attention he draws defensively."

“In three different cities at 37,” Kerr said. “He looked so fast out there tonight… Just incredible what he does out there considering how much attention he draws defensively.”

Even at his age, the Golden State point guard is truly one of the best in the game. Ever since the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, Curry has had new life injected into Him.

He's been able to focus on the offensive side and play his game. Butler and Curry's two-man game has been exceptional. Both can play off of each other so seamlessly.

Still, his performances over the past few games have come at a crucial time. They are hoping to secure a playoff spot without having to be in a play-in spot.

Although the duo have been together for years, Curry continues to amaze Kerr with his consistency and selflessness. After there were concerns earlier in the season, it's clear that those are put to rest.

For instance, they are on a five-game winning streak. That stretch has separated themselves and other teams in the Western Conference from that fifth seed.

Not to mention, Curry declared the Warriors as a championship-caliber team. Judging from their winning streaks, it's safe to say that is an accurate claim.

Either way, Golden State has been scorching hot thanks to its franchise player. Once again, he is leading the NBA in made 3-pointers and 3-pointers attempted.

He's been dubbed as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen, and for good reason. Furthermore, Curry is shooting 40% from 3-point range, to put the icing on the cake.

At the end of the day, the Warriors might've found the fountain of youth with the star guard. He's been playing at an elite level, and hasn't let his age be an issue.

While there have been spurts this season of fatigue, that hasn't discouraged Kerr from knowing what his top guy can do. The Warriors will hope to close the season out with a secured playoff spot, and one in which Curry will contribute to.