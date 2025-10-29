On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors improved their record to 4-1 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a comfortable home win over the divisional rival Los Angeles Clippers. This was a rare game in the modern NBA in which neither team reached 100 points, with Golden State winning 98-79, so they didn't need a ton of scoring contribution from their stars in this one.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Warriors with 21 points, marking his second straight strong game following Monday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

After the game, a reporter asked Butler about his evolution from a “three and D” scorer when he first entered the league, and Butler hilariously made sure to correct him.

“I came in as a what? Maybe just defense. Not 3-and-D,” said Butler, per 95.7 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

Reporter: “You kind of came into (the league) as this 3-and-D role player…” Jimmy: “I came in as a what? Maybe just defense. Not 3-and-D.” This interaction between Jimmy and a reporter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XiXZbkfVHN — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 29, 2025

Indeed, Butler wasn't known much for his outside shooting during his early years with the Chicago Bulls; however, he has developed his offensive game tremendously over the years, and even though he isn't necessarily lethal from the oustide these days, he's still not someone you can leave open, as he knocked down multiple threes in the win over Los Angeles.

A dangerous Warriors team

The Golden State Warriors have already proven in 2025-26 that they can beat teams in a variety of ways, such as in the defensive slugfest fashion in which they defeated the Clippers on Tuesday, or in electric track meets, as in their win over the Denver Nuggets last week.

This shouldn't come as a surprise considering the talented roster that the team has been able to put together, with Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green leading the way, and some of the team's younger players stepping up to the plate so far this year.

There was little question that the Warriors would be a good team when healthy this year, but now, fans are praying that the team's stars are able to stay on the floor consistently, given their collective age.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Thursday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.