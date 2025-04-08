It's safe to say that the Phoenix Suns are one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA today. Despite having the highest payroll in the NBA for the 2024-25 season, the team is only at the 11th seed, as they're more likely to miss the playoffs. To make matters much worse, they might not even secure a spot at the Play-In Tournament.

It's evident that the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal isn't working. Things escalated further to toxicity when the front office tried to dangle Beal and Durant at the trade deadline. With another failed playoff campaign on the horizon, the franchise might be better off breaking up the core by starting with letting go of Durant.

With the two-time NBA Finals MVP expected to make a move in the offseason, an ideal destination for him would be to rejoin the Golden State Warriors and reunite with Stephen Curry. At the trade deadline, Durant was refused that reunion. However, that could change when the offseason rolls by.

Golden State Warriors trade proposal for Kevin Durant

Warriors receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney, 2026 First Round Draft Pick, 2028 First Round Draft Pick, 2030 First Round Draft Pick, 2031 Second Round Draft Pick, and 2031 Second Round Draft Pick (MIN)

Given that the Suns are a second apron team, the team doesn't exactly have much flexibility. This also makes it hard for the Warriors to make a package for Durant. However, it isn't impossible. To make it work, the Warriors can construct a package headlined by former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green to go along with three first-round picks and a pair of second-round draft picks. NBA veterans Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, and Kevon Looney round out the package.

While it would certainly be a heartbreaker for the Golden State fanbase to see the franchise part ways with Green, who has been the heart and soul of the team since its emergence as a dynasty, sacrifices must be made in order to maximize Curry's title window, especially when another superstar like Durant becomes available. In fact, the departure of Klay Thompson during the 2024 offseason already signaled the Warriors' willingness to break up its original core.

Since leaving Golden State in 2019, Durant has been struggling to regain championship glory. He has suffered a string of early playoff exits with the Brooklyn Nets before continuing his drought in Phoenix. It wouldn't be surprising if Durant finally decides to return to the franchise where he won both of his championships and Finals MVPs.

A much-needed reunion at the Bay Area

There's no question: Curry's window is closing fast. While the addition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline might have made life easier for the best shooter in the world, it remains to be seen whether this duo can win a championship in just a short amount of time together. As a result, should the Warriors fail to win a championship this year, it would make sense for the team to pursue a reunion with Durant.

Coincidentally, aside from pursuing Butler at the deadline, Golden State also made an attempt to re-acquire their former two-time NBA Finals MVP. However, trade discussions fell through when the Suns' star refused to be traded at the deadline. But with the Suns more likely to miss the playoffs, Durant's intention to leave Phoenix is going stronger, paving the way for materializing his return to the Bay Area.

Durant's return to the Warriors will be a huge shot in the arm. He's already familiar with Kerr's system and has proven that he could thrive in it. A Durant-Curry partnership was nearly unstoppable from 2016 to 2019, winning back-to-back NBA championships in three consecutive Finals appearances. Although both players have aged, a team-up could work both ways to preserve their championship chances. In addition to this, the presence of an elite slasher like Butler should make their lives easier offensively.

But more importantly, aside from getting Durant, the Warriors will find a way to get another superstar without giving up any of their current building blocks in Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, or Brandin Podziemski. Although giving up three first-round draft picks would be a huge blow to their draft capital, the franchise would still have young players to work with in ushering a future without Curry.

Future of the Phoenix Suns

On the Suns' end, it would be a refreshing sight to finally gain a little more flexibility by parting ways with Durant. But more importantly, they get another star to play alongside Beal and Booker. Theoretically, Green might be a better fit alongside two elite scorers, especially with his playmaking, leadership, and defense. The injection of Green's ability to facilitate the offense could be the missing piece for the Suns in unlocking their full potential.

In addition to getting the four-time NBA Champion, the real prize for Phoenix will be the haul of draft picks. Since assembling the big three of Durant, Beal, and Booker, the team saw their draft capital depleted. Getting some draft picks out of Durant will certainly help replenish that. Based on the package, the Suns can get three first-round draft picks and a pair of second-round picks. This ultimately provides the franchise some options to look towards the future if the Booker era continues to fall through.

Hield, Payton, and Looney might not be as young as the acquisitions they hoped for. However, with the Suns' roster construction, they could use some help outside of their stars. Hield should become another offensive threat outside of Beal and Booker, beefing up the team's second unit. On the other hand, Looney possesses size and championship experience to shore up Phoenix's depleted frontcourt. His veteran presence could also mentor young big men like Bol Bol, Nick Richards, and Oso Ighodaro. Lastly, Payton gives the Suns a more seasoned two-way player, a much more stable option compared to rookie Ryan Dunn.