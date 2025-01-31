The Houston Rockets have been one of the surprise teams of the 2024-25 NBA season as they are currently 32-14 and in second place in the Western Conference standings. A big reason for the Rockets' surge this season has been the steady presence of veteran leader Fred VanVleet, who could be in line for a new contract, as per NBA insider Jake Fischer.

The Rockets hold a team option on Fred VanVleet this offseason, and could decline that option to re-sign him to a long-term contract. VanVleet and the Rockets both are amenable to getting a longer deal done that would keep him as the team's starting point guard.

With a strong young core that the Rockets have built that includes Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason, VanVleet has emerged as a steady veteran influence to help steer the ship.

The Rockets originally acquired VanVleet in the 2023 offseason after signing as a free agent. He began his career with the Toronto Raptors after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

This season, VanVleet has appeared in 43 games, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He's been averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 38.9 percent shooting from the field, 34.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Prior to joining the Rockets, VanVleet emerged as a fan favorite with the Raptors, playing a major role in the team's 2019 championship run. He's brought his style of play to the Rockets, and it's helped elevate the team to becoming a playoff threat in the East.

During the 2023 offseason, VanVleet wasn't the only veteran player the Rockets added to help stabilize their young group. They also added Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green, both of whom have had an impact in their own way. The Rockets seem like a lock for the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see what this group can do in the postseason.