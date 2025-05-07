The Houston Rockets and guard Fred VanVleet have agreed to push back the decision deadline on his $44.9 million team option for the 2025-26 season to June 29, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deadline had originally been scheduled for Friday. The extension gives both sides additional time to explore the option of exercising the deal or negotiating a longer-term agreement.

VanVleet, 31, just completed his second season with the Rockets after signing a three-year, $128.5 million contract with the team in July 2023. The deal included a team option in the final year. The veteran guard played a central role in Houston’s rise this season, helping guide the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2020 and a 52-30 regular-season record — their first 50-win campaign since 2018-19.

Fred VanVleet's postseason surge highlights his value as Rockets weigh future ahead of June 29 deadline

In 60 regular-season games, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range. Though his scoring output dipped compared to previous seasons, his leadership and defensive presence proved instrumental in the Rockets’ turnaround under head coach Ime Udoka.

VanVleet’s postseason performance saw a notable uptick in production. In the team’s seven-game first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game. He shot 43% from the field and 43.5% from deep on 8.9 three-point attempts per contest across 40 minutes per game. The Rockets nearly rallied from a 3-1 series deficit before falling in Game 7.

With a promising young core that includes Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson, the Rockets are expected to be active this offseason in an effort to build on their momentum. VanVleet’s contract situation will be one of the team’s key decisions, as the front office evaluates whether to retain him on the existing option or pursue a new deal that could provide greater roster flexibility.

General manager Rafael Stone and the Rockets’ front office are expected to weigh VanVleet’s value as a stabilizing veteran against potential opportunities in the trade and free agent markets. VanVleet remains one of the team’s most experienced players and is widely credited for his impact on the development of the Rockets’ younger talent.

The new June 29 deadline provides a window for both sides to continue discussions before the start of free agency. VanVleet’s future in Houston could have significant implications for how the team approaches its roster-building strategy heading into the 2025-26 season.