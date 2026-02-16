Over the weekend, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant took part in the NBA All-Star game at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, home of the Clippers. Durant's team of American-born NBA vets made it to the final game of the round robin tournament, but ultimately ended up losing in blowout fashion to a team of younger players.

Durant was brought to the Rockets this past offseason from the Phoenix Suns, and recently, one reporter made a quip about a key member of that return trade package that Phoenix received.

“I just feel like I’ve experienced everything [in this league]…” said Durant during an interview at All-Star media day.

“And Dillon Brooks,” added the reporter.

“What do you mean by that?” wondered Durant with a smile, per Omer Osman on X, formerly Twitter.

Brooks was one of the key pieces in the package that the Suns got back in return for Durant, and he has been a revelation this year, garnering some All-Star consideration in his own right for his play on a Phoenix team that has performed far above expectations so far on the 2025-26 season.

Brooks has long been known as a basketball past, earning himself the nickname “Dillon the Villain” in the process, so it's no surprise that Durant would have such a puzzled response to the quip.

Meanwhile, Durant and the Rockets are looking to recapture their early season form after they have hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks, with their offense falling off significantly after a hot start to the year.

With Steven Adams out for the year and Fred VanVleet likely in the same boat, Houston will need to dig deep in order to finish out the season strong in the vaunted Western Conference.

Their season is set to resume on Thursday vs the Charlotte Hornets.