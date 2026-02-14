While Houston Rockets veteran Kevin Durant weighed in on the All-Star Game and its intensity over the years compared to today, he also addressed a separate topic: his activity on X (formerly Twitter). During All-Star Media Day, a reporter asked Durant if he had to choose between video games and the social media giant for the rest of his life, and which he would choose; to which the All-Star forward chose the latter.

“Twitter because they don't deserve to hear this God-level like talk I'm giving to them,” Durant said with a smile. “They're taking it for granted.”

Kevin Durant on whether he'd give up Twitter or video games for the rest of his life: "Twitter because they don't deserve to hear this god level like talk I'm giving to them. They're taking it for granted" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ouVhr44EDH — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 14, 2026

Durant has been known for his heavy activity on X, formerly Twitter. He's done everything from calling people out to cheering on fellow NBA players and giving his takes on various topics in and around sports. Still, Durant would give it all up over playing video games.

Durant has been an avid gamer over the years, as he has publicly shared on social media and in interviews.

Kevin Durant's ‘intensity' take on All-Star game eras

Article Continues Below

Rockets veteran Kevin Durant addressed the All-Star Game's intensity over the years, noting he doesn't see much difference in players' effort from the past to today. Durant took shots at Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic and Lakers guard Luka Doncic, taunting two of Team World's perennial All-Stars to bring their competitive edge.

The way Durant sees it, the effort from players he's watched play in the NBA's All-Star Game over the years has never been “intense,” as others recall, he explained.

“I've been watching All-Star games and the intensity the older generation has been talking about,” Durant said. “I don't know if I've seen it, you know?”

"I've been watching All-Star games and the intensity the older generation been talking about. I don't know if I've seen it." — Kevin Durant 🗣️pic.twitter.com/d4Y66J7yfw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

The NBA's new USA vs. World format will feature three teams — Team World, USA Stars, and USA Stripes — each with eight players, competing in a round-robin tournament.