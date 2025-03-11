On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a nationally televised playoff rematch from a season ago. Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for the Pacers, currently listed as questionable with a left hip flexor strain. Here's everything we know about Haliburton's injury and his playing status vs the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton playing status vs Bucks

Given his current designation as questionable, there is some doubt as to whether or not Tyrese Haliburton will be able to suit up on Tuesday evening vs the Bucks. Haliburton has missed each of the last three games with the injury, and Indiana dropped all three as a result, including two narrow losses to the Atlanta Hawks and then a blowout defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls.

Joining Haliburton on the injury report for the Pacers is backup point guard TJ McConnell, who is also questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have a crowded injury report as well. Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) and Damian Lillard (right groin soreness) are both officially listed as probable for the matchup, while Pat Connaughton is questionable with a left calf strain.

The Bucks will have revenge on their minds due to the playoff series last year between the two teams, which the Pacers won in six games thanks in no small part to the slew of injuries that Milwaukee sustained during the proceedings.

As for the Pacers, Indiana has hit a rough patch as of late due to the Haliburton injury, but will be looking to course correct, preferably with the former All-Star back in the lineup, on Tuesday vs the Bucks. The game is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and will be carried nationally by TNT.