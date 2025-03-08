Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Pacers vs. Hawks injury report

The Indiana Pacers are set to play the Atlanta Hawks on the road in a Saturday night affair. Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a left hip flexor strain, however. Is Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

Tyrese Haliburton's injury status vs. Hawks

Haliburton is currently listed as questionable due to his aforementioned hip injury, per the NBA injury report. Overall, the 25-year-old has appeared in 59 of the Pacers' 61 games in the 2024-25 season.

Haliburton, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording 8.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing.

Although Haliburton is in the middle of a down season by his standards, he is still more than capable of leading the Pacers to a victory on any given night.

The Pacers have endured ups and downs this season, but they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-26 record. When it comes to the question of is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Pacers injury report

The Pacers feature a total of seven players on Saturday's injury report. As mentioned, Tyrese Haliburton is questionable. Additionally, Bennedict Mathurin (left wrist sprain) is questionable.

Aaron Nesmith (sore left hip), RayJ Dennis (G League Two-Way), Enrique Freeman (G League Two-Way) and Quenton Jackson (G League Two-Way) are all probable for the Pacers-Hawks game. Meanwhile, Isaiah Jackson (torn right Achilles Tendon) has been ruled out.

Hawks injury report

The Hawks have nine total players listed on the injury report. Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery) Daeqwon Plowden (G League Two-Way) and Jacob Toppin (G League Two-Way) have been ruled out.

Caris LeVert (left knee inflammation), Terance Mann (right quad contusion) and Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture) are questionable. Trae Young is listed as probable due to right Achilles tendinitis.