The Indiana Pacers have released their latest injury report ahead of a critical Game 6 matchup against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Holding a 3-2 series lead, Indiana will have a chance to close out the series Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Pacers have listed center Tony Bradley as questionable due to a left hip flexor strain. Meanwhile, backup big man Isaiah Jackson remains out after suffering a torn right Achilles early in the regular season. Jackson has not appeared in a game since November.

Bradley, 27, has played a limited role in Indiana’s playoff rotation. He has appeared in eight of the team’s 15 postseason games, averaging 6.8 minutes, 1.8 rebounds, and one point per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. His most recent appearance came in the Pacers’ 111-94 loss in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, where he logged five minutes, two points, two rebounds, and posted a +6 plus-minus.

Pacers list Tony Bradley questionable for pivotal East Finals Game 6 vs. Knicks

While Bradley’s minutes have been sporadic, his presence could be important for depth in the frontcourt as Indiana looks to match the physicality of New York’s big men, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. The Pacers have relied heavily on Myles Turner for interior production, with Obi Toppin and Pascal Siakam taking on additional rebounding responsibilities.

Indiana will aim to bounce back from a sluggish performance in Game 5. The Pacers shot just 40.5 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers. Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with 32 points, while Towns added 24 points and 13 rebounds to help New York stave off elimination.

With a win in Game 6, the Pacers would clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. The franchise’s lone trip to the Finals came that season under head coach Larry Bird, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. This time, Indiana could be setting up a Finals showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the week and await the Eastern Conference winner.

The Pacers continue to be led by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has been instrumental throughout their postseason run. His historic Game 4 performance, which featured 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds without a turnover, has sparked national praise and comparisons to elite point guards including Chris Paul and Stephen Curry.

As Game 6 approaches, all eyes will be on whether Indiana can capitalize on its home-court advantage and close out the series. The Knicks, down 3-2, will be fighting to force a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden.