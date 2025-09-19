Tyrese Haliburton garnered a lot of attention for his choke celebration in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Haliburton knocked down a game-tying shot to force overtime but pulled the celebration because he thought he won the contest for the Pacers. While Indiana went on to win the game and the series, the celebration cemented him into history with both fan bases.

Haliburton spoke with longtime Knicks fan and famous director Spike Lee via the Old Man and the Three podcast on Thursday. The Pacers star guard admitted he can't do it again with the risk it carries but revealed when he might do it another time.

“I can't do it again… If I do it again, it has to be the perfect moment,” Haliburton said.

What's next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It's a reasonable decision for Tyrese Haliburton to make. While he enjoyed the attention he got for the celebration, he is well aware of what could happen if he did it again, but the team doesn't succeed the second time.

In the meantime, Haliburton progresses in his rehab from an Achilles tear he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury will keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season, putting the responsibility of keeping the team competitive on his teammates.

Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, and Obi Toppin among others will have to step up in Haliburton's absence. Indiana remains a playoff contender with their overall talent, but knows it will take a lot for them to keep the status as one of the best teams in the league.

Indiana will begin its preseason with a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET before playing three more contests. The squad will start the regular season at home, hosting the Thunder in a Finals rematch on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.