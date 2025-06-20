Gainbridge Fieldhouse saw troves of euphoric fans erupt in celebration as the Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 91-108 to force a Game 7 in this year's NBA Finals. Tyrese Haliburton and company came into this game knowing that they needed to arrest OKC's momentum, who had turned the series around from 2-1 down.

Indiana got off to a poor start. Head Coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout less than three minutes in as the Thunder opened a 10-2 lead. However, the tide quickly turned, as Indiana went 68-32 over the next 24 minutes and never looked back. They led at halftime by 22 points and had increased the margin to a whopping 31 points by the end of the third quarter.

In an NBA Finals where Pacers were largely seen as the underdogs, they have not only managed to force a Game 7, they also did so at home arena. By the end of the game, fans were on their feet, waving and screaming as Mark Daigneault took off his starters in the fourth quarter.

Indiana fans showed the same passion postgame as they walked out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In a video posted by the Pacers' official X handle, a range of fans can be seen screaming, celebrating, and jumping in joy while screaming in celebration. Chants of “Pacers in 7” seemed to take over, as one fan revealed how he had lost his voice in the first quarter itself.

fans were going CRAZY leaving @GainbridgeFH after we forced Game 7.

The celebrations are understandable. The Indiana Pacers have never won the NBA Championship. They got close back in 2000 when a team led by Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, and Rik Smits was defeated by the LA Lakers. That team, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, finished the Pacers in 6 games to win their third straight championship.

Now, Indiana attempts to make history in Oklahoma in the winner-take-all Game 7. Pacers will head into this game knowing that 15 out of the 19 NBA Finals Game 7s played in history have been won by the home team. However, Cleveland won Game 7 at the Warriors' then home Oracle Arena back in 2016, the last time a Game 7 was played in a Finals series.