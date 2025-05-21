The NBA and Major League Baseball are home to some of the best athletes in the world. The players in both leagues are so athletic that they often like to show their skills in other sports. Mookie Betts might be the best example of a baseball player playing basketball, but former NBA Sixth Man of the Year and new NBC analyst Jamal Crawford had two players in mind that could make the move from the NBA to MLB: LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

James played football in high school, and fans often say that he could be a wide receiver in the NFL if he wanted to. However, Crawford said that he and Curry had the work ethic and focus necessary to be good hitters in MLB. He and former MLB All-Star Dexter Fowler chatted about the hypothetical crossover, and Crawford was confident in his selection.

“I think LeBron James or Steph Curry would make the best baseball player,” said Crawford. “Because, the focus, the hand-eye coordination. I think they would work at it. I think they'd be tremendous… I think those two would be great.”

While both Curry and James have had great careers on the basketball court, Crawford believes that their work ethic would translate to the diamond. Fowler had an interesting answer himself; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine.

Both Curry and James have plenty of time to practice their swing this summer if they want to. Both were eliminated from the NBA postseason in the second and first round, respectively. They might not have time to do so while recovering from injuries this offseason, though.

As the sports world becomes more connected, MLB and NBA players have connected more with one another. Fowler even saw LaVine get a hit off of a major league pitcher, proving that pro basketball players are capable of making the transition, given enough time to work on their skills.

While the transition might be possible, it is unlikely. It is fun for fans to speculate on which players could make the move into another sport.