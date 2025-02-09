ESPN is changing their programming choices in order to broadcast the Los Angeles Lakers debut of Luka Doncic, per Sports Illustrated. The network says it will broadcast the team's game Monday against the Utah Jazz. That's expected to be the player's debut for L.A.

ESPN has juggled around its lineup of what games to broadcast in recent days. This is due to the recent blockbuster trade that sent Doncic from Dallas to Los Angeles. In return, the Mavericks picked up big man Anthony Davis. There were other players involved too, but no one else has received as much press as Doncic.

The sports network seems glued on showing every single Lakers game until Doncic finally suits up for the team. The star guard has been sitting out due to a calf injury.

Los Angeles is 31-19 on the season, and has won five games in a row.

Will Luka Doncic help the Lakers?

Commentators and analysts have talked non-stop in recent days about how this trade will affect the Lakers. While many believed the Lakers would benefit from adding Doncic, the team now has a gap in their front court.

That problem was supposed to be solved with the addition of Mark Williams, who was scheduled to come to the Lakers in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. In yet another stunning development, the Williams trade was rescinded. Drama seems to be in the air for Los Angeles this season.

Doncic and LeBron James running the floor together is an exciting proposition to Lakers fans. The two players are explosive, and know how to score. Time will tell if Doncic can seamlessly transition into the team's lineup, and it seems that ESPN will be there to broadcast the results.

The Lakers are getting plenty of air-time in the weeks ahead. The team is scheduled to have 16 games on TV after the All-Star break, per Sports Illustrated. Los Angeles and Utah play Monday at 10:30 ET.