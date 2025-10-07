It surely does not seem real, but it is inevitable that the day would come where LeBron James would announce to the world that he is done playing basketball on a professional level — with the Los Angeles Lakers star and future first-ballot Hall of Famer having nothing left to prove in his illustrious 23rd season. It is a bit poetic as well; James is most known for wearing the number 23 jersey, so for him to retire in his 23rd season would be a fitting end to quite the rollercoaster of a career.

James added further fuel to the fire of retirement rumors when he posted a video on X teasing a major announcement with the caption: “The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision”. Many Lakers fans speculated that this might be the day where James announces that the 2025-26 season would be his last in the NBA.

Nevertheless, with the anticipation building for James' announcement, many are formulating theories as to what the Lakers star's “second decision” will be about. Included in those who are coming up with ideas is James' former championship teammate in Kevin Love, who's now with the Utah Jazz.

Love, who's become a bit of a comedian on social media as he winds down his career in a small bench role, doused those retirement rumors with fuel by posting a clip of Michael Jordan's retirement announcement back in the day on Threads.

Just to thicken the plot even further, the Lakers' final regular-season game will be against the Jazz. Now, it's not quite clear if Love would be on the Jazz roster by then. But still, too many pieces are lining up for this to be more than a coincidence.

LeBron James, arguably the greatest 23 in pro sports, to retire in Year 23?

Now, there is going to be an everlasting debate as to who between James or Jordan had the better NBA career. Nevertheless, for the Lakers star to even be in those conversations and not be laughed out of that debate is such an incredible feather in his cap already.

James will be turning 41 years of age in December, and Father Time is not about to relent on the war he's waging on the Lakers star. But this was a man who finished sixth in MVP voting last year after averaging 24/8/8 last year in Year 22.

The Lakers star still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and it would be such a sad day when he announces when he'll officially be calling it quits.