Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James congratulated longtime friend and former teammate Carmelo Anthony on Wednesday after Anthony was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

James posted his message on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing in all caps:

“CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER! PEACE GOD”

He tagged Anthony in the post and included praising hands emojis and a salute.

The announcement came after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday afternoon that Anthony had officially earned induction into the Hall of Fame. A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft — a class widely regarded as one of the greatest in NBA history. The group also featured James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Over his 19-year NBA career, Anthony made six All-NBA teams and won the 2013 NBA scoring title. He was also a four-time Olympic medalist, including three golds (2008, 2012, 2016) and one bronze (2004). He ranks second on Team USA’s all-time Olympic scoring list, having been surpassed by Kevin Durant during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Anthony played 1,260 career games, averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He shot 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. His NBA journey included stops with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. His final season came alongside James during the 2021-22 campaign in Los Angeles.

James and Anthony shared a close bond throughout their respective careers, entering the league together, competing internationally for Team USA, and famously forming part of the league’s iconic “Banana Boat” crew along with Wade and Chris Paul.

As James honored Anthony’s milestone, the Lakers continued their push toward playoff positioning in a competitive Western Conference. Following their 128-124 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, the Lakers improved to 46-29 and sit just half a game behind the Denver Nuggets (47-29) for the No. 3 seed. They trail the second-seeded Rockets (49-27) by 2.5 games with seven games remaining.

Los Angeles prepares for a critical two-game stretch at home. They will face the Golden State Warriors (44-31) on Thursday night before concluding their three-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans (21-54) on Friday.