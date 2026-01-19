The home crowd was probably a little miffed early in Sunday's game, as its slumping Los Angeles Lakers found themselves trailing the Toronto Raptors 30-23 after one quarter of play. The night quickly turned around, however, beginning with an NFL playoffs triumph. People fixed their eyes at the Jumbotron, as the Los Angeles Rams attempted a game-winning field goal versus the Chicago Bears.

Kicker Harrison Mevis nailed a 42-yarder to lift the team to a dramatic 20-17 overtime victory, much to the delight of the LA fans inside Crypto.com Arena. Greg Beacham of The Associated Press captured the excited reactions.

The Lakers crowd cheers when the Rams clinch a spot in the NFC championship game. pic.twitter.com/7M1j7I2gpb — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Following one of the most breath-taking touchdown passes in NFL history, Caleb Williams and the Bears seemed destined to knock off the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Safety Kam Curl stayed alert, however, and secured a season-saving interception in OT. The Rams booked an NFC Championship meeting with the No. 1-seeded Seattle Seahawks 10 plays later. The Lakers also rallied after a tough stretch in their game, earning a decisive 110-93 win over the Raptors.

Luka Doncic was inefficient from the field, scoring 25 points on 8-of-23 shooting, but LeBron James and Deandre Ayton more than picked up the slack. The all-time scoring champion recorded 24 points, seven assists and two blocks, while the veteran center totaled 25 points on perfect 10-of-10 shooting to go with 13 rebounds. LA also locked down on defense, doing everything necessary to get back into the win column following blowout losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers (25-16) and their fans turn their attention to a two-week road trip, but they will also keep tabs on the Rams' Super Bowl pursuit. Sean McVay's squad squares off with NFC West foe Seattle in Lumen Field on Sunday night.