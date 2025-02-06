The Memphis Grizzlies are still balancing out the offense going into the 2025 NBA All-Star break. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane's chemistry with rookie big man Zach Edey is just part of the equation. Injury streaks and off-aim shots have been an issue for long stretches of the season. Taylor Jenkins has managed to lead the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the Western Conference but the fewer headaches, the better. Thankfully, Scotty Pippen Jr. shrugged off a 2025 shooting slump in a 138-107 road win over the Toronto Raptors.

ClutchPoints caught up with Pippen Jr. before the Grizzlies headed to Canada. Though 1-of-18 on three-pointers since January 7, Pippen Jr. credited unwavering support from the coaching staff as one big reason for never being rattled.

“The support has been great. (Taylor Jenkins) tells me I'm doing all of the other good, little things,” Pippen began. “Even though I might be thinking about my shots and this and that, when you have a coach that believes in you, encourages you to keep playing, that instills confidence knowing how hard I work on my game, my shot. Then when it falls, everything starts coming together.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 12 points and five rebounds in the 138-107 road win over the Raptors. The 24-year-old also made 4-of-5 three-pointers while pacing the Grizzlies' bench. However, there were no assists, no steals, and four turnovers on the stat sheet. Still, Jenkins expressed no concern when asked about Pippen Jr.'s contributions.

“Scotty is just finding a different way (to impact games). It's not always about shots falling, it's about making an impact on winning,” Jenkins stressed. “With (Pippen Jr.) it's the pace that he plays with, the improved playmaking, and then the defensive tenacity. Look at how many 50/50 balls he comes up with. What he generates (on defense) is a game-changer. I said it to the team and everyone recognizes that he plays with tenacity. It's full speed, both sides of the floor, and he does not get phased. That is the kind of mental makeup we want within our group and Scotty embodies that.”

Grinding away on defense can take a toll. Counting stats only tell part of the story. Pippen Jr. has been able to make bigger opponents uncomfortable all season. The Grizzlies see the forced errors that wind up being swipes credited to other players. Adjusting on the fly and accepting that dirty work does not always come with accolades is just part of the job. Though the duties of a point guard have changed over the years, Pippen Jr. is ready for any challenge as the tight-knit Grizzlies pursue a championship.

“I think the evolution (of being a point guard) has been crazy,” Pippen Jr. stated. “Now it's more positionless basketball. You get guys that can play multiple positions it's like having multiple point guards on the floor but it's really wings on the floor.”

As the Grizzlies (35-16) gear up for a showdown against the top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder (40-9), Scotty Pippen Jr.'s shooting revival could not come at a better time. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. need top-notch support to survive one of the toughest remaining Western Conference schedules.