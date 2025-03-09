The Memphis Grizzlies are banking on more than just their star trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. to fuel a deep NBA Playoffs run. While All-Stars lift championship windows toward the ceiling, role players who can thrive under pressure anchor those NBA Finals expectations. With minutes tightening and the stakes rising, four young Grizzlies (Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr.) are auditioning for significant postseason roles.

Each brings a distinct skill set, but their inconsistencies and inexperience leave their postseason fates uncertain. It's an obvious concern; just look at the recent game logs. Taylor Jenkins is fine-tuning the Grizzlies for a deep playoff run and allocation of the 240 available minutes per game is becoming a high-stakes puzzle. (Current minutes per game.)

Morant (29.6 MPG), Bane (31.4 MPG), and Jackson Jr. (29.4 MPG) will command 105–115 minutes collectively in the NBA Playoffs. Santi Aldama, fresh off an NBA Sixth Man of the Year-caliber season, should be locked in for roughly 30 minutes (25 MPG) as well. Brandon Clarke (19.1 MPG) and Zach Edey (20.9 MPG) will split another half-hour or so depending on matchups.

Luke Kennard’s sharpshooting (22.3 MPG) secures him around 20 minutes. Add Jaylen Wells, who will surely see some time, and the Grizzlies are already going eight-deep. That leaves a shrinking pool of about 20 minutes for Jackson, Williams Jr., and Pippen Jr. to divvy up, maybe. Someone might get squeezed out of Jenkins' rotations entirely.

Grizzlies, Jaylen Wells want more

Jaylen Wells (26) has made a good case he can be trusted with 35 minutes in an NBA Playoffs game without giving his All-Star assignment too many free throws. Throwing Wells to the wolves more often lets Jenkins stick with an eight-deep rotation. The second rounder's on-court time is down slightly over the last 15 games (25.5) but the strategy of saving his legs before the NBA All-Star break is paying off. Jenkins has needed Wells lately, giving the second rounder 28 minutes per game with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. out.

Season: 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 44.6% FG (8.8 FGA), 37.5% 3P (5.1)

11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 44.6% FG (8.8 FGA), 37.5% 3P (5.1) Last 5: 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 37.8% FGA (7.4 FG), 29.6% 3PA (5.4)

8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 37.8% FGA (7.4 FG), 29.6% 3PA (5.4) Last 15: 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 44% FG (6.7 FGA), 33.3% 3P (4.8)

9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 44% FG (6.7 FGA), 33.3% 3P (4.8) 2025: 11 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45.3% FG (8.4 FGA), 38.3% 3PA (5.1)

Wells will get playing time as a defensive ace, but how many shots and minutes can be allotted to the rookie? His defensive skills are a key asset and Wells leads the Grizzlies in games played (63), one ahead of Scotty Pippen Jr. There is only one way to truly test his inexperience in high-stakes situations. Look for the Grizzlies to let Jaylen Wells go to war with All-Stars until fouls are a concern.

The good news? NBA stats show Jaylen Wells has committed only 23 shooting fouls in approximately 8.5 hours of direct matchup time against the biggest names in the game. The count was stopped at 23 fouls and Luka Doncic as the point seemed proven. Wells can behave, but at what costs? The Grizzlies cannot have Wells out there being too careful. Hounding opponents for 94 feet is what got him a starting job in the first place. Memphis cannot be hiding anyone on offense either. This is where things get complicated for Taylor Jenkins.

Offensively, Wells remains a project with a Jimmy Butler ceiling. His limited scoring arsenal and streaky shooting raises questions about how many minutes Memphis can afford to allocate without making sacrifices. If Wells can knock down corner threes and avoid becoming an offensive liability, cement the rookie in for all crunch-time assignments. But the margin for error is razor-thin. Kennard's defense would be attacked if Wells comes off in favor of the veteran shooter, for example.

Verdict: Jaylen Wells is a lock for situational defensive assignments but his offensive ceiling may cap his role. Jenkins should be fine with the rookie logging 35 minutes a night given average shooting numbers with no foul issues. A cold-streak or some All-World working of the refs by All-NBA assignments would put the Grizzlies in a bind. The 22-year-old could swing a second-round series a significant way in either direction.

GG Jackson finding a groove

GG Jackson (16.5 MPG) is not quite in a groove. However, Taylor Jenkins has given the 19-year-old more time over the last five games (17.6) with Jaren Jackson Jr. out and it has paid off. Those three point shooting numbers are worth a longer look, once you get past the highlight dunks.

Jackson's raw talent has tantalized fans since the South Carolina alum was drafted. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old’s flashes of brilliance seen during a 27-point outburst against the San Antonio Spurs have been offset by erratic play. His shot selection, defensive lapses, and turnover-prone tendencies are still popping up far too often as the playoffs approach.

Season: 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 40.4% FG (7.1 FGA), 36.2% 3PA (3.5)

8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 40.4% FG (7.1 FGA), 36.2% 3PA (3.5) Last 5: 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 33.3% FG (6.0 FGA), 50% 3PA (2.5)

6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 33.3% FG (6.0 FGA), 50% 3PA (2.5) Last 15: 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 44.3% FG (6.9 FGA), 43.5% 3PA (3.3)

8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 44.3% FG (6.9 FGA), 43.5% 3PA (3.3) 2025: 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 40.4% FG (7.1 FGA), 36.2% 3PA (3.5)

Jackson’s ceiling is undeniable. At 6-foot-9, he boasts a smooth jumper and the athleticism to attack the rim. However, his inability to stay “in a groove” has frustrated coaches. With the postseason looming, Jackson must tighten his decision-making and embrace a simplified role, whether as a floor-spacer or energy big off the bench, to reclaim trust.

Verdict: GG Jackson is a high-ceiling X-factor but Taylor Jenkins may hesitate to trust him in tight games. The Grizzlies need a full year to see how Jackson fits after a foot surgery through January 20 this season. A 10-minute NBA Playoffs role hinges on landing the right first-round opponent.

Vince Williams has value

Vince Williams Jr. (18.2 MPG) averaged 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 52 games in 2023-24 but has been on the shelf most of the season (13 games played). The two-way versatility and high IQ decision-making are a natural fit in playoff rotations but his recent shooting performances seem to be a mirage. He has played 19.2 minutes over the last 15 games though, suggesting Taylor Jenkins is satisfied with the production, so that's a trend to track.

Season: 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 43.7% FG (6.7 FGA), 30.2% 3P (3.3)

7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 43.7% FG (6.7 FGA), 30.2% 3P (3.3) Last 5: 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 54.5% FG (8.3 FGA), 41.2% 3PA (4.3)

11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 54.5% FG (8.3 FGA), 41.2% 3PA (4.3) Last 15: 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45.6% FG (6.8 FGA), 34.4% 3P (3.5)

8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45.6% FG (6.8 FGA), 34.4% 3P (3.5) 2025: 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45.6% FG (6.8 FGA), 34.3% 3PA (3.5)

Recently, he’s shown flashes of aggression, averaging 11.5 PPG on elite efficiency over the last five games. His 41.2% three-point shooting in that stretch addresses Grizzlies’ spacing needs. The challenge is convincing Taylor Jenkins this form can be sustained against playoff-level physicality. If Williams can defend multiple positions and hit open threes, he’ll earn crunch-time minutes.

Verdict: A reliable glue guy for the regular season stretch run but just a placeholder in the NBA Playoffs. Williams Jr.'s inconsistent, streaky shooting might get a two-minute spurt here and there for defense and rebounding purposes. What he does with those minutes will determine how creative the Grizzlies can get with the bench groupings.

Scotty Pippen Jr. still in a slump

Scotty Pippen Jr. (19.9) is untested in big moments and it's hard to see how the former two-way reserve has earned more trust over the past few months. Pippen Jr.'s shooting numbers and volume are down in 2025 and his usual minutes are at risk. The Grizzlies were reportedly looking for an upgrade at the backup ballhandler spot too, according to the reports of Lonzo Ball interest at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Playing about 15 minutes a game over the last 15 games, down almost 25%, is a confidence-shaking signal from the coaching staff. It's time to get the mistakes cleaned up and the shot dialed in. If not, those minutes will go to other players or the All-Stars will have to should more of the burdens. Those are the stressors that snap teams in half during a series.

Season: 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 47.1% FG (7.1 FGA), 35.4% 3P (2.6)

9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 47.1% FG (7.1 FGA), 35.4% 3P (2.6) Last 5: 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 47.2% FG (7.2 FGA), 27.3% 3PA (2.2)

8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 47.2% FG (7.2 FGA), 27.3% 3PA (2.2) Last 15: 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 50.7% FG (5.2 FGA), 37% 3PA (1.9)

7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 50.7% FG (5.2 FGA), 37% 3PA (1.9) 2025: 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 47.3% FG (5.4 FGA), 35.1% 3PA (2.0)

Verdict: On thin ice; Scotty Pippen Jr.'s minutes could vanish if his shooting slump continues. Pippen Jr.'s shooting splits have dipped and Memphis’ reported pursuit of Ball at the trade deadline underscored their skepticism in his ability to run the second unit. Wells, a defensive dynamo, has been given more ball-handling responsibilities lately.

Scotty Pippen’s quickness and playmaking are tools, but his 6-foot-1 frame makes him a target in postseason schemes. To earn minutes, he must stabilize his jumper and prove he won’t wilt under pressure. That's a tall order for a player yet to log meaningful playoff reps.

These auditions aren’t just about individual growth. Memphis is just trying to survive the Western Conference. Wells’ defensive grit, GG Jackson’s untapped potential, Vince Williams Jr.’s steadiness, and Scotty Pippen’s playmaking each address roster gaps that could derail a deep run.

The currently fourth Grizzlies (39-24) have a slightly propped open championship window. It's not letting in too much wind lately, 3-7 over the last 10 games, but it is open. However, they need two of these four to rise to the occasion in a seven-game series to cement themselves as title contenders.

If not, their postseason journey may end abruptly in the first round. Then these Grizzlies would be just another reminder that in the playoffs, stars set the stage, but role players steal the show.