The amped-up Memphis Grizzlies are pushing back against ESPN's hot take machine, Fueled by ‘personalities' like Kendrick Perkins, the broadcasting giant has grown comfortable airing bold claims with little journalistic backing. Taylor Jenkins disagreed with Perkins suggesting Ja Morant must be the best player on the court for the Grizzlies to win an NBA Playoffs series. Jenkins, Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. then gutted out a 151-148 overtime win over Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns.

Perkins, a former NBA champion turned commentator, argued that Ja Morant’s superstar explosiveness must singularly define the Grizzlies. Jenkins, holding the most wins in Grizzlies history and counting, explained why such basic thinking was best left to the broadcasting booth.

“I don't look at it as a pecking order or hierarchy whatsoever. It's knowing what gameplan a team is throwing at us and where someone can attack,” Jenkins told ClutchPoints. “I want all three of these guys to be unleashed early in the game.”

The Grizzlies are not worried about the stars fighting over the ball like spoiled cubs. Memphis is building momentum knowing full well the Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr. trio can earn a Western Conference Finals trip once again. Championing the collective effort results in more wins and less energy expended on nonsense. Durant's Suns found out the hard way as Morant finished with 29 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Jackson Jr. (28) and Bane (25) also hit the quarter-century mark in scoring.

“I think they've found a good balance with how fast we want to play,” Jenkins stressed. “We don't want the defense to get set. But obviously, in critical moments, it's on me to make sure those interactions happen and understand how we can attack through those three guys, especially Ja. ”

Morant has a personalized shoe line and multiple All-Star Game appearances for a reason though. He may not have made a field goal in the first half versus the Suns (0-8, 0-5 3PA) but hit the most important shots and passes down the stretch. Morant't floater expended the game to overtime; a zone-splitting pass leading to a Jaylen Wells dunk sealed the win.

Jenkins knows that getting Morant back into a dancing mood is a big part of the job description.

“(Morant) being at the forefront is very important,” Jenkins began. “But we have a lot of great players. I have to do a better job of getting Ja going. It starts with me. The chemistry which you alluded to, we've been spending time on it and we're going to spend more time on that. (The Edey-Morant pick-and-roll) is a huge advantage creator for us.”

“We understand what Ja is capable of, (Jaren Jackson Jr.), and (Desmond Bane) as well,” added Jenkins. “I've spoken to those three guys about how we have three guys where we can put the ball in their hands and they can create for us whether it's in transition, whether it's in a drive situation, the pick-and-roll, off-ball screens, or isolation situations. Those guys know what they are capable of.”

While Perkins’ critique reflects a traditional view of playoff basketball- where superstars like Durant or Luka Dončić often single-handedly swing series- Jenkins is betting on a modern, egalitarian model. The Grizzlies’ depth, speed, and versatility, as showcased against the Suns, could prove decisive in a loaded Western Conference. The same goes for what was perhaps the most fired-up FedEx Forum crowd of the season, per Jenkins.

“It was awesome. It's been three weeks or so. Not sure what the exact math is but it's been a long time since we've been in front of our fans. I'm proud of our group for the entire 53 minutes tonight. There was a buzz in the arena and that was so cool…We just kept weathering the storms and then in the fourth quarter the crowd exploded.”

A refusal to anoint a “hierarchy” isn’t just rhetoric, it’s a tactical gambit. The win over the Suns demonstrated that when Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. fire in unison, the Grizzlies can outgun star-laden opponents. Kendrick Perkins’ view may resonate with traditional narratives about superstar-driven playoff runs, but Jenkins’ approach reflects the modern NBA’s shift toward collective firepower.

For the Grizzlies to succeed in the postseason, Ja Morant doesn’t need to be the best player on the court every night, just a valued piece of a unit that’s greater than the sum of its parts. As Taylor Jenkins put it, it’s about unleashing all three stars, not crowning one above the rest. The Suns game was proof: Memphis doesn’t need a hierarchy. This locker room just needs harmony.