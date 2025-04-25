Memphis Grizzlies fans are already processing the end of the 2024-25 NBA campaign following a historic NBA playoffs meltdown in Thursday's Game 3 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference erased a 29-point deficit, the second-biggest postseason comeback ever, while Ja Morant watched from the sidelines on crutches.

The star point guard landed hard after getting fouled by Luguentz Dort in the first half. He sustained a hip injury, did not return and was forced to watch his team implode in front of the home crowd at FedExForum. Morant's season is potentially over, following Shams Charania's report that he will miss Game 4 on Saturday.

However, the Grizzlies are not yet ready to officially rule out the 2022 All-NBA Second-Team selection. They have him listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of the must-win matchup. So you're saying there's a chance?

Can the Grizzlies postpone their bleak fate?

If Morant was on the floor for the remainder of Game 3, one has to assume that Memphis has a great chance to come away with a victory. Although he is shooting an inefficient 41.5 percent for the series, the 25-year-old should have been able to prevent a total collapse from occurring. Such a hypothetical scenario is insignificant at the present moment, however, as the Thunder go for a sweep.

Memphis has loads of experience playing without the frequently injured Ja Morant, so the squad should at least be equipped to put a feasible game plan together. Now, whether or not it can execute it to perfection is a completely different matter. Beating Oklahoma City at full strength is taxing enough, but doing so without your most dynamic scorer is hard to fathom.

In a season filled with highs and lows, this would be a fittingly cruel tease at the end of an erratic season of Grizzlies basketball. The franchise fired its head coach in late March and could now wrap up the campaign without its cornerstone. Tough questions are coming, regardless of if Morant suits up on Saturday afternoon.