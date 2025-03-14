Relationships are built on the same cornerstones regardless of their nature. Talking things out and taking consideration of how the key stakeholders feel about a particular move are essential to strong bonds. Taylor Jenkins has been encouraging Memphis Grizzlies stars Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. to communicate more often down the stretch for instance. Well, one took that to heart.

An out of the blue “loyalty comes from the heart” post marked an unusually busy spell on social media for the All-Star. He also threw support behind former coach James Kane for the Murray State opening. However, the university went a different direction in hiring Crieghton assistant coach Ryan Miller, who is also NBA great Mike Miller's brother.

Murray State's decision-makers apparently did not value Morant's input when it came to a new coach. Jenkins and the Grizzlies are far more invested in Morant's opinions after spending years building a culture around the 25-year-old. Now words are almost unnecessary when making in-game adjustments.

“(Morant) and I can make an eye contact sometimes and without even verbalize anything we can just kind of read each other’s eyes and know what we have to do,” Jenkins explained. “We’re spending a lot of time recently on our packages and directives at the end of the game.”

The Grizzlies, currently riding a four-game winning streak, are starting to benefit from a more vocal Morant. Locker room energy is up and Jenkins was all smiles after a 120-118 home win over the Phoenix Suns.

“(The communication) was great,” Jenkins grinned. “(Ja Morant and Desmond Bane's) leadership was great. There was even stuff defensively when we’re making mistakes, they were pulling guys over. I saw Ja pull guys over at free throws and in timeouts just keeping these guys focused on the task at hand, the execution necessary. At the end of the day, leading by example with the competitiveness that they played with (was most important).”

“It’s the trust we continue to talk about,” added Jenkins. “As long as we’re all on the same page…It's just making sure we are on the same page. That allows Ja to get his spots on the floor when he can coordinate with his teammates where they need to move so we are delivering on time on target passes.”

An assertive Morant making demands and setting expectations makes everyone better and the Grizzlies know it. Memphis is just waiting for everything to come together at the right time.

“(Ja Morant) just opens up everything and moves the defense a little bit more to allow space to get to where he is going,” Jenkins detailed. “He is finding those windows to drive; finding his teammates in a lot different situations, whether it's the pick-and-pop or guys on rolls. He is manipulating the game to get the ball to his teammates. They may not always connect right then and there, but the progress he’s making and the adjustments are so great.”

The Grizzlies were not sounding alarms after a four-game losing streak. Likewise, Memphis is not mentioning their current streak as something to be too proud about. Beating teams already looking at NBA Draft Lottery odds by a few points has done little to inspire much confidence outside of the FedEx Forum. Thankfully for Taylor Jenkins, the only calls to action that matter are communicated by the leaders in the locker room and those conversations have been calming and reassuring more often than not.