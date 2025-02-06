The Memphis Grizzlies waited until the last possible moment, but they got a last-minute trade in as they are sending Marcus Smart to the Washington Wizards. The Grizzlies are getting two second-round picks in the deal.

“The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team trade that sends two second-round picks to Memphis, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “Memphis creates roster flexibility with the move.”

The Wizards are also requesting waivers on Reggie Jackson to free up some space.

“Wizards have requested waivers on guard Reggie Jackson,” Wizards PR said in a post.

The Sacramento Kings are involved in the trade as well, and the Grizzlies are getting a second-round pick from them. Jake LaRavia is heading to Sacramento.

“The Kings are sending a 2028 second-rounder to Memphis, plus Colby Jones and Alex Len to Washington, to acquire the Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia as part of the Marcus Smart trade, league sources tell @TheSteinLine,” Marc Stein said in a post.

One player that the Grizzlies are getting in this trade is Marvin Bagley III, as he is coming over from the Wizards. He will be joined by Johnny Davis.

“The Wizards are sending Marvin Bagley III to the Grizzlies as part of the deal, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “Johnny Davis also sent to Memphis.”

There are clearly a lot of moving parts in this trade as there are numerous teams and numerous players involved. There's a lot to unpack here and with all of the trades that went down within the last week.

The news of this trade was dropped just a few minutes before the deadline, but it got done nonetheless. Now, the trade deadline has passed, and the chance to make a trade is gone.