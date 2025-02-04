There have been some non-NBA Trade Deadline frustrations bubbling up around the FedEx Forum lately. Ja Morant (shoulder), still trying to find a rhythm against top competition as the NBA All-Star break approaches, has been sidelined recently with sporadic injuries. The All-World engine that drives the relentless Memphis Grizzlies offense sent the league a reminder in a 128-109 win over Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs (21-26). However, Taylor Jenkins admitted the team was being careful after Ja Morant's understandably defensive Grizzlies took control of second place in the Western Conference.

“Obviously, he was a game-time decision against Milwaukee (and didn't play) but (Morant) had the juice against (Wembanyama's Spurs),” Jenkins grinned. “For him to have that rhythm, not miss a beat, and hopefully get some momentum. (We've) got a runway before we got to the break and we know the impact he can make on both sides of the floor and be the engine of what we do. I've been proud of his mentality through the last couple of days.”

Morant finished the game with 25 points, 11 assists, three steals, and a spectacular dunk over Wembanyama. The performance was a bright spot for Memphis, especially considering the frustration that has surrounded Morant's time off the court. Jenkins sees this pre-NBA All-Star break period as an opportunity to build on Morant's momentum. Thankfully, Morant has been going above and beyond to be ready for the biggest moments by all accounts.

“Of course, it is frustrating for him to miss the last two games because he was building up some rhythm,” stated Jenkins. “Still, what I saw behind the scenes the three or four days he was out was phenomenal. I mean everything he was doing in the training room, the weight room, doing everything possible.”

As for the plan when Ja Morant is available? Jenkins and the Grizzlies are determined to get the most out of their superstar when he is available.

“I said it before the game, we want the ball in his hands as much as possible.”

The only time Ja Morant should give up the ball over the next few days is when passing through Customs at the airport. Next up is a trip to face the Toronto Raptors (16-33). Then it's back home for a huge game against the first-placed Oklahoma City Thunder (39-9). It's a great opportunity for the Grizzlies (34-16) to close the gap in the race for home-court advantage, especially if Morant is good to go.