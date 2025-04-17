The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping Ja Morant can go full speed in a do-or-die NBA Play-In Tournament elimination game. If not, interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo will have to give Scotty Pippen Jr. a shot at setting the table for Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. on offense. Defensively, the Hall of Famer's son will be required to pull some double duty since Jaylen Wells has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Thankfully, Pippen Jr. seems ready for the pressure of the postseason's spotlight.

This is a big change in fortune for the former two-way reserve since Taylor Jenkins was running the show. So what sparked Scotty Pippen Jr.'s resurgence and confidence to make game-changing plays in clutch moments? ClutchPoints asked the 24-year-old if there was anything to be pinpointed as a turning point for this season's play with the Grizzlies. The answer was simple and not very surprising after a mid-season coaching change.

“I think it's consistent minutes,” Pippen Jr. stated. “(Being trusted) with those minutes, I feel more confident, I feel more comfortable out there. I'm able to take shots and I just feel like I'm in a better flow.”

Pippen Jr. is averaging 25.2 minutes and 49.3% shooting from the field per game since Tuomas Iisalo took over. He is posting 12.5 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals/blocks while shooting 50% from three-point range (3.3 attempts per game). These numbers suggest that the mid-season coaching shakeup and an injury to Jaylen Wells have only served to emphasize Pippen Jr.’s playmaking and defensive tenacity.

As for the accountability that needs to permeate throughout the locker room? Fans in the FedEx Forum should hear it as much as they see it, according to the point guard. The Grizzlies are going to need every ounce of energy and Luke Kennard's veteran leadership lessons to get past the Mavericks in the final NBA Play-In Tournament game.

“We've just got to be ready to play. Sometimes we've got groups out there just letting things go and those lapses lead to games getting away from us,” Pippen Jr. noted. “We've got to be on the same page, talking a bit more. I feel like sometimes when we get tired we don't talk.”

The Grizzlies’ inconsistent communication has been a recurring issue, particularly in late-game situations. Pippen’s vocal leadership has helped address this, with teammates noting his ability to rally the squad during timeouts. His growth as a floor general, combined with his fearless shot-making, has given Memphis a spark as they aim to secure a postseason berth.

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s confidence and clutch play will be critical when Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson come to town. For a Grizzlies team fighting to keep its season alive, the young guard’s resurgence could be the difference-maker.