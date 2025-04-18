The Memphis Grizzlies have undergone notable shifts since promoting Tuomas Iisalo to interim head coach. Not all of them have been a success in the small ten-game sample size provided, including the 121-116 NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Golden State Warriors. While Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. will shoulder most of the responsibility of getting this squad into the NBA Playoffs bracket, there are a few areas that Iisalo needs to address before the Dallas Mavericks visit the FedEx Forum for an all-or-nothing elimination game.

A comparison of team performance before and after the coaching change reveals a more patient offensive approach. Taylor Jenkins had the team getting up 93.4 field goal attempts per game, topping the NBA charts. Iisalo's strategy has the Grizzlies getting up 91.4 shots per game, 10th overall. However, that 93.4 number would be eighth over the last 10 games. While some teams were playing out the string, Memphis was being far more deliberate. They had to be given the circumstances.

Points (122.1 vs. 116.8), rebounds (47.3 vs. 45.7), offensive boards (13.1 vs. 10.7), and assists (28.8 vs. 25.3) are way down. Second-chance points have dropped from 16.5 to 13.3. The same goes for field goal percentage (48% vs. 46.8%) and free throws attempted (23.6 vs. 20.6). That's after the Grizzlies gave Ja Morant and Zach Edey more room to work towards their strengths.

Turnovers have decreased with the slower pace (15.9 down to 14.5), but Memphis is still protecting the ball poorly under Tuomas Iisalo. Points coming from causing turnovers look even worse (18.7 vs. 15.9). Steals are down but that is to be expected with both Jaylen Wells and Brandon Clarke on the shelf for the rest of the season. The Grizzlies are betting on Scotty Pippen Jr. to pick up the slack against the Mavericks.

The most important stat is in the standings. The Grizzlies have a better record and a 3-1 series lead over the Mavericks this season (three straight wins). Tracking these teamwide trends throughout Iisalo's first postseason stress test will be interesting and informative to say the least.

Whether Memphis can muster up a late surge and translate that momentum into postseason success remains uncertain. The statistical overhaul so far offers an unconvincing glimpse into the franchise’s potential future. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. do not have to play a perfect game to get Tuomas Iisalo the job permanently. There is little margin for error from their A-game though if this team wants to avoid an early vacation.