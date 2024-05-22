Hubie Brown is 90 years old, and he is now a basketball commentator for ESPN. However, before his broadcasting days, Brown was a head coach in the NBA. His most recent job in the NBA was with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002-2004. One player that was on the Grizzlies during that time is Shane Battier, and he recently recalled a bizarre story regarding Brown and Gary Payton that happened at a Los Angeles Lakers-Grizzlies game back when Brown was the head coach of Memphis.

The Lakers and the Grizzlies were battling things out on the court, but the game wasn't very close. However, tensions were high because of a feud that was going on between Gary Payton and Hubie Brown. Shane Battier recently appeared on The OG’s Podcast W/ Udonis Haslem & Mike Miller, and here is how the situation was described.

Shane Battier: “So we’re playing them in Staples, and the Lakers are rolling, they got GP (Gary Payton), they got Karl Malone, they’re rolling, and you know we’re the Grizzlies and they kick our a*s. So Earl Watson, our guard, had a relationship with Gary from his time in Seattle, so GP’s just talking, talking, talking to Earl, and they’re kicking our a*s. During the game Hubie (Brown) says ‘Hey, don’t talk to my player like that.'”

Mike Miller: “He actually says too all the time, ‘Hey GP, ‘Why don’t you shut the f—k up Jack.'”

Shane Battier: “True story.”

Mike Miller: “And I’m kind of standing there, and GP looks at me saying, ‘I guess I got to shut the f**k up dawg' like I don’t know what to tell you, I’m not going to say nothing about you.”

Shane Battier: “So GP and him (Hubie Brown) go toe to toe during the game, I’ve never seen a coach and a player go toe to toe during a game. So everyone steps in, technical fouls, and GP’s like ‘I’ll see you after the game old man.'”

Shane Battier: “We’re on the bus and sure enough GP’s waiting for Hubie at the bus. GP confronts him, face to face…”

Mike Miller: “Hubie says one of the most gangster things I’ve ever heard by the way at this time.”

Shane Battier: “So they’re face to face and GP says ‘You’re not so tough now old man are you.' Hubie grabs his shirt like this.”

Mike Miller: “I’m telling Shaq, ‘Shaq come here…'”

Shane Battier: “And Hubie says, ‘I hope you brought a lunch pale Jack, it’s going to be a long day'”

Mike Miller: “After that happens, then Hubie walks up on the bus, he addresses the team and says ‘You see that s**t Jack, don’t back down from nobody Jack, unless they got a gun or knife.'”

That's quite the bizarre story. Hubie Brown wasn't backing down back then. Brown had a long coaching career, and it is impressive to see him still in the broadcasting game now even though he is 90. He is clearly a resilient guy that has no trouble facing some adversity.