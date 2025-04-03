The Memphis Grizzlies needed a refresh after falling down the Western Conference standings in their own wayward version of March Madness. Now Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are balancing the ball-handling duties more equitably of late, leaving Jaren Jackson Jr. to do what the Defensive Player of the Year does best. Tuomas Iisalo, who took over the reins after former coach Taylor Jenkins was let go, didn’t mince words when discussing Zach Edey’s impact either.

The rookie big man, often underutilized or overlooked during Jenkins’ tenure, has emerged as a key piece for a Grizzlies team navigating injuries and a midseason coaching change.

“(Zach Edey) has actually been a stabilizing force for us here, and it comes at the exact right time with Brandon Clarke out with the injury,” Iisalo said. “He has proven throughout the season that he is very eager to learn new things. He listens, he is very tough, and doesn’t shy away from contact. This is not the first time this season, but it’s great to see him play like this against this caliber of team. We are going to need that going forward.”

Edey has faced scrutiny for his transition to the pro game, with critics questioning his mobility and fit in a fast-paced league. Under Taylor Jenkins, his minutes fluctuated, and his role often seemed undefined. But Tuomas Iisalo thinks the Purdue alum is ready to anchor the Grizzlies against the league’s elite.

Against Stephen Curry's “sight to behold” Golden State Warriors (44-31), Zach Edey logged a double-double with 10 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks battling in the paint against a Warriors squad known for its relentless pace. His physicality and willingness to mix it up inside drew nods of approval from teammates and staff alike.

“For Zach, the hard part is obvious, but now you know this is the baseline,” Iisalo noted. “This is what we will need in order to compete with the best teams. But everybody in the locker room and on the staff believes that he can take big strides forward. That is what he is doing.”

Next up is a battle with Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat (35-41). Eric Spoelstra will surely have a few schemes cooked up to fool the rookie. Then it's off to the Motor City to see Jalen Duren's Detroit Pistons (42-33). A rematch against Mark Williams and the Charlotte Hornets (19-57) wraps up a crucial three-game road trip. Coming home to see Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32) will be no picnic. The last road trip of the season is a one-game jaunt up the mountains to see NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (47-29).

A home finale against the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) might bring a reprieve of sorts for the Grizzlies (44-32), but only if Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II sit out. Either way, the 7-foot-4 phenom will have to be on his toes to inch past the regular season finish line fully confident in his postseason abilities. One thing seems clear after three games though: Zach Edey is no longer an afterthought in the game plan.