The Memphis Grizzlies suffered an early exit out of the playoffs after getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they will have a lot of questions to answer in the offseason. One of the first things they'll probably do is look for a head coach after firing Taylor Jenkins toward the end of the regular season. The next step will be to look at the construction of the team and see if this is a unit that would win in the long term.

The core group of the team hasn't had much playoff success, and it'll be interesting to see if there will be any trades coming in the offseason. If the Grizzlies want to upgrade their roster, they might have to make a trade, and Matt Moore thinks Desmond Bane may be that player.

“Bane’s my favorite Grizzlies player but he had a rough year, on both ends. I do think they have to trade him for depth. They need three veterans in spots 5-10 with Wells starting and SPJ off the bench,” Moore wrote.

Bane has been a consistent piece of the Grizzlies' core, but he could net them some key depth pieces in a possible trade. They also have players such as Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen Jr., who have shown that they need more minutes next season.

Bane might not be the only player that the Grizzlies could consider moving. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. could be in that conversation as well, but it may depend on what direction the team wants to go in. If they feel like they got the most out of the core group of Morant, Jackson, and Bane, one of them could be moving on to a new team.

It'll be interesting to see what moves the Grizzlies make, if they make any at all.