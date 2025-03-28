Former NBA center and current analyst Kendrick Perkins offered candid insight into the Memphis Grizzlies’ decision to fire head coach Taylor Jenkins, calling the move both surprising and foreseeable during Friday’s broadcast of NBA Today.

The Grizzlies announced Jenkins’ dismissal Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a 125-104 loss to the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, who improved to 61-12 with the win. Jenkins had been with the organization since 2019 and leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in both games coached and wins, compiling a 250-214 (.539) record over six seasons.

“I am surprised… I’m torn between the two,” Perkins said. “On one hand, I am surprised at the fact that the Memphis Grizzlies are right in the thick of things, they’re in the postseason, they’re one of the top teams in the Western Conference. I get it, they’ve been struggling but they’re still a team that could make a push. Taylor Jenkins is still a helluva coach… hell, he helped establish alongside Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant this culture. On the other side of things, I kinda saw this coming.”

"You can tell when a team is not on one accord, especially the front office and the head coach." @KendrickPerkins weighs in on the Grizzlies' decision to fire HC Taylor Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/5eDLFt4PQc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 28, 2025

Kendrick Perkins points to disconnect over Ja Morant’s role as key factor in Taylor Jenkins’ firing

Jenkins, 40, helped guide Memphis to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, including a franchise-tying 56-win campaign in 2021-22 that culminated in the team’s first playoff series win since 2015. He passed Lionel Hollins earlier this season to become the Grizzlies' winningest coach.

Perkins continued his analysis by citing visible disconnects between the coaching staff and players, specifically how star point guard Ja Morant was being utilized on the floor.

“Because you can tell when a team is not on one accord, especially the front office and the head coach,” Perkins said. “It was too many times this season that I saw Ja Morant standing in the corner, I saw Ja Morant not being the primary ball handler and I was thinking to myself this is not what made Ja relevant, this style of play can’t work in the postseason, and I’m glad [Brian Windhorst] Windy pointed it out that Taylor Jenkins wanted to go back to the style of old… meaning Ja, you are the head of the snake, Ja dominate the ball, make plays for others.”

Jenkins exits as Grizzlies’ winningest coach amid front office disconnect and playoff push

The Grizzlies have battled inconsistency and internal struggles throughout the season, prompting speculation about front office alignment and coaching decisions. Memphis general manager Zach Kleiman acknowledged Jenkins’ role in the team’s growth, while also signaling a need for change.

“I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons,” Kleiman said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

Perkins also highlighted the importance of alignment between coaches and executives around the NBA and questioned the Grizzlies’ internal structure.

“The word trust comes to mind… you see these great cultures around the NBA: OKC right, you’re looking at [Mark] Daigneault and Sam Presti, they’re on one accord. Erik Spolestra and Pat Riley, they’re on one page. Brad Stevens and Joe Mazulla, they’re on page. It’s crazy when the front office doesn’t have the head coach’s back and secondly, I have always been against head coaches not being able to hire their assistants – like what?!”

Memphis, currently holding a 44-29 record, remains in the thick of a tight Western Conference playoff race with nine games left in the regular season. Interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo will take over for the remainder of the campaign, starting with a critical matchup Saturday night against the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (44-29). Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.