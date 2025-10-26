The Milwaukee Bucks have started the 2025-26 season at 2-0, with wins over the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. The Bucks’ next game is Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it’s possible they could be short-handed after Kyle Kuzma left the Raptors game due to an ankle injury.

Kyle Kuzma is officially listed as questionable on the Bucks’ injury report for their game against the Cavaliers, as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. Kuzma suffered the ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ win against the Raptors, and he was forced to leave the game.

Kuzma went up to contest a shot and landed awkwardly on his ankle. He exited the game, and Rivers said he suffered a sprain, as per Nehm.

“A sprain, not a bad one,” Rivers said. “Actually tried to do some running and then they just pulled him out. Probably day-to-day.”

Kuzma was initially acquired by the Bucks in a trade during last season’s deadline in the same deal that saw Khris Middleton dealt to the Washington Wizards. Kuzma appeared in 33 games for the Bucks after the trade at a little over 31 minutes per game.

He averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Bucks’ opening round playoff elimination against the Indiana Pacers, Kuzma suffered a thumb injury that caused his regular season production to drop. He averaged only 5.8 points during the series to go along with 2.2 rebounds in a little over 20 minutes of play. He shot 34.3 percent from the field, 20 percent from the three-point line and 50 percent from the free-throw line.

Through the Bucks’ first two games of the season, Kuzma is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 60 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.