Damian Lillard's time in the 2025 NBA Playoffs was a short one. It lasted just three games, to be exact. Lillard missed several games toward the end of the 2024-25 NBA regular season and Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first round against the Indiana Pacers, suffering a season-ending Achilles tear injury in Game 4 last Sunday.

With Lillard unable to continue because of a devastating injury that puts even his availability for the start of the 2025-26 campaign in serious question, the Bucks will look to fight for at least one more game in the postseason, as they go up against the Indiana Pacers this Tuesday night on the road.

The Pacers are eager to finish their first-round assignment, with the Cleveland Cavaliers already waiting in the second round for the winner of this series between Indiana and Milwaukee.

Having said all of that, it's time to check out the latest Game 5 injury reports for the Bucks and the Pacers.

Bucks injury report for Game 5

Apart from Lillard, only forward Tyler Smith is listed on the Bucks' Game 5 injury report. Smith is on the report with a doubtful label because of an ankle issue. However, the rookie has not seen action since an April 13 regular-season contest against the Detroit Pistons at home.

Without Lillard, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo can be expected to have an even bigger responsibility for the Bucks. He is already averaging 33.8 points on an incredible 62.2 field goal percentage in the series against the Pacers thus far.

Meanwhile, the likes of Gary Trent Jr., Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr., Brook Lopez and Kule Kuzma will all be pressed to provide Antetokounmpo much-needed help, particularly on offense, as the Bucks aim to stretch their season.

Pacers injury report for Game 5

The Pacers have three players on the injury report at the time of this writing, including Isaiah Jackson, who has been out since November because of an Achilles tendon tear.

Aaron Nesmith, who had 14 points and five rebounds in Game 4, is listed as probable with a back issue, while Bennedict Mathurin is questionable due to an abdominal bruise, which also forced him to sit out the previous contest.