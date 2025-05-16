The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a spot in the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the team to a 4-1 series win in the second round against the Golden State Warriors. After clinching their spot in the next round, veteran point guard Mike Conley posted some images recapping his team's win.

The 37-year-old is the elder statesman on a Timberwolves team led by one of the league's brightest stars in Edwards. Over the course of his 18-year career, Conley has played with some great players. Edwards is on a list that includes Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, and Donovan Mitchell. However, the veteran is living in the moment with this year's team.

Conley is one of the best players currently in the league without a title. He is one series away from the first Finals appearance of his career. He is not just a role player riding the bench, either. Conley has been a key member of Minnesota's attack, providing a steady hand to run the offense alongside his running mate.

His contributions to the team are one of many reasons why they cruised through the first two rounds. Looking ahead, the Timberwolves will play the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Denver Nuggets series. If the top-seeded Thunder advance, Minnesota has an opportunity to add another star to the list of great players they've sent home over the last two seasons.

Conley's influence is apparent in the team's style and how they have come together this season. Head coach Chris Finch has spoken highly of this year's group, saying that they have what it takes to win the title.

Conley took the time to enjoy his team's Western Conference Finals berth, but he can't afford to be unfocused. The Timberwolves are hungry to continue proving themselves as they fight for their first title in franchise history.